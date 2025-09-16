Why Avalon X (AVLX) Could Eclipse AVAX & Pi Network in the RWA Crypto Race

Also known as Avalon X crypto, the project is standing out because it connects tokens to real-world property through its real estate backed cryptocurrency model. While AVAX is focusing on institutional plans and Pi Network is trying to get back on track, Avalon X is moving forward with RWA crypto presales, real asset exposure and two big giveaways.

AVAX News and Institutional Push

Avalanche (AVAX) is now at $30 and up 20% in the last week. That’s backed by volume and demand. The big news is that the Avalanche Foundation is going to raise 1 billion dollars for 2 treasury companies in the US.

These companies will buy AVAX at a discount and institutions will have a way to increase their holdings and support the network.

Activity on the Avalanche chain is also going up fast. Total value locked on DeFi and gaming apps has more than doubled since April. That’s real usage which helps the AVAX price move with adoption, not just market noise. If you’re following the top new crypto projects of 2025, Avalanche is still one to watch.

Pi Network Price and Recovery Signs

Pi Network has been slower to move but still has a large user base. The Pi price sits near thirty-five cents and hasn’t changed much. Still, some good signs are emerging. Larger holders are moving tokens to cold storage, which can help limit sell pressure.

A testnet upgrade also brought a small bump in price and started some new conversations among users.

But Pi still faces challenges. Unlock events could release more supply into the market. Liquidity remains low. Many holders are waiting for better guidance on how Pi will actually be used. Compared to Avalon X, Pi is still very much in its waiting phase.

Avalon X: Real Estate, Lifestyle, and Big Rewards

Avalon X token holders get something different. Through Grupo Avalon, Avalon X ties each AVLX coin to real world property, so you have a tangible example of crypto backed by real world assets. That’s why it’s one of the best RWA tokens 2025 and top pick for anyone looking to invest in real estate crypto.

While many new cryptos in 2025 are chasing hype, Avalon X is delivering a lifestyle focused model. It’s not just numbers on a screen. It’s about tokenized property crypto connected to a real place to live, and giving holders something more than just speculation.

Avalon X Giveaways: Real Prizes, Real Community

What’s grabbing a lot of attention are the two huge giveaways. The first is the Avalon X $1M prize, which splits a total of one million dollars in AVLX among ten winners. Each winner gets $100,000 in tokens. To enter, you need to buy at least $100 during the Avalon X presale, add your wallet, and you can boost your chances by referring others. This $1M crypto giveaway is already being talked about as one of the best crypto airdrops in 2025.

The second is the crypto townhouse giveaway. One lucky participant will win a fully deeded luxury townhouse in the gated Eco Avalon development. That’s not just a bonus. It’s a real house tied to a blockchain real estate project.

Eco Avalon Townhouse Giveaway

To join, buyers need to purchase $250 worth of AVLX and register. Referrals help here too. This whole setup makes Avalon X giveaway campaigns stand out as some of the most exciting crypto presale bonuses in 2025.

Both giveaways show Avalon X is more than just hot air. These events tie into the Avalon X real estate crypto vision where holders are part of a project that offers digital and physical rewards. That’s why many are comparing Avalon X vs XRP as both projects aim to link crypto to real world value.

Why Avalon X Will Win

Avalanche has institutional support. Pi Network has users but needs to show more progress. Avalon X is combining real estate tokenization crypto, deflationary token mechanics and community engagement to create something new. That’s why it’s one of the best altcoins to invest in 2025.

It’s not just another token. Avalon X crypto gives you a chance to win property, gain exposure to blockchain real estate projects, and join a presale that’s already making noise. This mix of clarity, purpose, and reward is rare. That’s why Avalon X is starting to appear in shortlists of 100x crypto coins in 2025 and is the next big crypto in 2025.

Conclusion

Avalanche is growing through institutions. Pi is trying to bounce back. But Avalon X is showing people what crypto can be when it’s tied to real property, lifestyle benefits and high value rewards. Between the Avalon X $1M prize and the crypto townhouse giveaway the project is delivering more than just tokens. It’s delivering something real.

With its strong message, unique model and clear utility Avalon X is already being seen as one of the best crypto presales in 2025. Whether you’re looking for RWA crypto projects in 2025, real estate blockchain projects in 2025 or just a smarter way to invest in the future Avalon X should be on your radar.

