Why Big YouTube Channels Are Taking Institutional Money

UNSPECIFIED – OCTOBER 10: In this photo illustration the YouTube website is dispayed on October 10, 2006. Google has bought YouTube, the popular online video website where users can upload and watch videos for free, for $1.65billion dollars. (Photo Illustration by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Getty Images

You’ve heard of teenagers with potential, in the sports world it brought prodigies like LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods. Sometimes potential is fulfilled but most teenagers can be awkward and their potential is only starting to be seen.

For a decade, YouTube juggernauts like Dude Perfect, Good Good Golf, and Mythical Entertainment monetized largely through ads, merch, and brand deals. Now they’re raising institutional capital and assembling full-stack media businesses, complete with physical experiences, commerce lines, and acquisition strategies. This isn’t a side-hustle era anymore; it’s the professionalization—and consolidation—of creator media as the teenagers become adults and the earning potential and impact on the intersection of media and commerce gets started

The money moment: From viral channels to balance-sheet businesses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: YouTube Creators Dude Perfect at YouTube Brandcast 2019 at Radio City Music Hall on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube ) FilmMagic for YouTube

Dude Perfect has taken $100 million-plus from private equity firm Highmount Capital (via CAA Evolution), one of the largest creator-led infusions to date. The capital is earmarked to accelerate a shift from “YouTube channel” into a diversified media and experiences company, including destination venues and IP expansion.

Alongside, Good Good Golf secured a $45 million growth round led by Creator Sports Capital, with participation from Manhattan West, Sunflower Bank, and Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning). The raise fuels expansion across media, commerce, and live experiences—signaling that niche, passion-economy verticals (in this case, golf) can support scaled, multi-line businesses.

Meanwhile, Mythical Entertainment (Rhett & Link) has taken a portfolio approach: launching a $5 million Mythical Creator Accelerator to invest in other creator-led companies and acquiring/operating IP (e.g., their purchase and stewardship of Smosh, since sold back to its founders). Mythical has publicly disclosed profitability and has been reported around $40 million in annual revenue in recent years—small versus Hollywood studios, but heavyweight for a digital-first shop.

The connective tissue: creators are tapping the same capital stack used by traditional media—growth equity, PE, revenue-based financing, and M&A—to compound beyond the platform.

Why institutions are finally comfortable with creators

Two macro signals are hard to ignore:

Market size. Goldman Sachs estimates the creator economy could nearly double to $480 billion by 2027 (from roughly $250 billion in 2023), tracking digital ad spend and the rise of creator-led commerce and licensing.

Distribution durability. YouTube remains one of the stickiest pipes in media with ~2.5B monthly active users (and >80M paid YouTube Premium/Music subs), making creator IP less dependent on any one algorithm tweak than in years past.

That growth—and relative platform stability—has pulled in more traditional investors. Business Insider’s latest rundown of creator-economy VCs underscores how the category has matured from experimental bets to structured, later-stage capital with funds like Slow Ventures exclusively investing in creators and announcing 7 figure cheques to scale content driven businesses

Beyond ad splits: New revenue lines that justify bigger checks

Institutional dollars are underwriting business models that look far more like media conglomerates than channels:

Dude Perfect’s capital plan revolves around Experiences & venues. includes destination-style venues and experiential IP that extend beyond YouTube watch time.

Dude Perfect’s strategy to bring their community In real life appears to be not dissimilar to the one Disney has successfully executed over the years utilizing enduring IP to parks, rides and merchandise

Good Good Golf is aiming for Omnichannel commerce. Their raise will scale DTC, retail partnerships (e.g., top-selling products at Dick’s Sporting Goods), and co-developed premium gear via OEM partners like Callaway.

Indeed, CEO of Good, Good Golf: Matt Kendrick says the channel aims to be ‘active acquirers and are in M&A conversations to potentially create a family of brands’ as part of their expansion. The growth from ‘hole in one’ videos to scaled media business couldn’t be clearer

Investment flywheels. Mythical’s accelerator reframes the company as both operator and allocator—owning stakes in other creator businesses to diversify revenue and deal flow.

Meanwhile, capital providers are professionalizing creator cash flows at scale:

Catalog financing. Spotter has deployed $940 million to acquire future ad revenue on YouTube back catalogs, providing upfront capital to creators while building a predictable yield business for investors.

Multi-platform optimization. Jellysmack—backed by institutional investors—has helped creators add $150+ million in incremental revenue (as of 2022) by programmatically extending video libraries across platforms.

The deal drumbeat: M&A and PE are here

Creator IP is now trading hands with real deal mechanics and comps:

Private equity and strategics are active. Recent reporting highlights PE elbowing into creator media as the market’s projected to hit $480B by 2027—and deal-making spanning representation, production, and formats.

Landmark asset sales (e.g., the $82.5M sale of Hot Ones / First We Feast out of BuzzFeed to a buyer consortium that included Soros Capital) provide valuation touchstones for premium creator franchises.

Why now? Three structural shifts

Subscribers mean less than surface area. The most valuable creators today monetize across formats (short-form, long-form, live), SKUs (merch → CPG), and channels (retail, venues, licensing). Capital amplifies that surface area quickly.

Professional operators have entered the chat. Creator-native funds (e.g., Slow Ventures, Creator Sports Capital) and crossover investors are staffing teams with ex-media, commerce, and ops leaders. That reduces key-person risk and increases institutional comfort.

Better underwriting data. Multi-year back-catalog performance, CPM resilience, and multi-platform traffic give investors the cohort curves they need. The growth of financing platforms (Spotter, Jellysmack) further normalizes returns.

What it means for creators (and competitors)

Bigger capex bets: Expect more creator-led experiential destinations, touring, and themed retail—assets that require seven- and eight-figure checks, but throw off cash and deepen IP moats. Dude Perfect’s roadmap is a blueprint.

House-of-brands rollups: Category leaders will buy or incubate adjacent shows and companies, then cross-program audiences to lower CAC and boost LTV—very much the Mythical playbook.

Tighter athlete-and-celebrity linkages: The Good Good round—with Omaha Productions in the syndicate—previews more athlete x creator x OEM triangles that de-risk product launches and drive retail distribution.

The bottom line

Institutional money is no longer dabbling in the creator economy—it’s architecting it. As top channels accept growth equity and PE dollars, they’re graduating from subscriber-led businesses to IP platforms with multiple engines: content, commerce, experiences, and investments. With the sector on a glide path toward $480 billion by 2027, this “grown-up” version of the creator economy will look less like a collection of channels and more like the next generation of media holding companies…as the teenager becomes a formidable adult.