The post Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 26 September 2025 | 14:30 Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome. Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to. Why Krüger Isn’t Worried Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto. Looking Beyond Charts What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever. The Takeaway To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes. The information… The post Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 26 September 2025 | 14:30 Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome. Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to. Why Krüger Isn’t Worried Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto. Looking Beyond Charts What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever. The Takeaway To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes. The information…

Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:31
WHY
WHY$0.00000002742-15.63%
MAY
MAY$0.03793-1.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+3.89%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.6763-8.68%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0042-6.25%
Bitcoin
  • 26 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:30

Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome.

Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts.

Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence

Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to.

Why Krüger Isn’t Worried

Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto.

Looking Beyond Charts

What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever.

The Takeaway

To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/crypto-market-why-bitcoins-slow-grind-may-be-setting-up-the-next-burst/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22577-1.29%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07414-8.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016577+3.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17966+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007625-0.18%
Solana
SOL$195.95-1.11%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound