Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 19:11
Key Takeaways

  • The BlockDAG presale has raised a massive $411.76 million.
  • The live demo of BlockDAG’s operational hardware before the official listing attracted investors.
  • The market sentiment around ADA and Pi remains neutral to bearish despite their recent revivals in the market.

The BlockDAG (BDAG) amassed over $410 million in presales. Early investors have already made substantial gains, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now. The live demonstration of the product before the listing had boosted the investor confidence around the BDAG. The market sentiment around ADA and Pi renins is neutral to bearish despite their recent revivals in the market.

Why BlockDAG (BDAG) is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Invest?

The BlockDAG presale has raised a massive $411.76 million. More than 26.4 billion coins have already been sold. Currently, the coins are sold at $0.0013. According to the official site, the presale would end in 3 days. The early buyers have already made huge gains.

What made BlockDAG stand out was the live demo of their operational hardware even before the official listing. A live working product boosted the overall investor confidence. The BlockDAG claims to be an advanced layer 1 blockchain operating based on 

Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm to ensure advanced security, superior speed, and improved decentralization. 

How Cardano (ADA) is Faring Now?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading around $ 0.79. The price has increased by 1.59% within a day’s framework. The ADA  is presently selling 74% below its all-time high. The Token’s all-time high is $ 3.10. The investors are exercising caution, as indicated by the Fear & Greed Index value of 33. The overall market sentiment continues to remain bearish.

On the upside, the ADA is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral with 38.58. The price is projected to go up in the upcoming months. Even though no major breakout is forecasted, the analysts are not ruling out price rallying. The Cardano is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain platform that enables scaling without compromising security.

Performance of Pi Network

As of 27th September, the Pi Network is trading around $ 0.266155. The 24-hour price range is $ 0.259325 to $ 0.273607. The market cap of Pi Network is nearing $2.17 billion. Despite the slight increases in prices, the market sentiment remains bearish. Currently, the coin is trading about 91% below its all-time high. The all-time high Pi Network hit was $2.98, which was back in February this year. The experts predict a decline in prices in the upcoming month. The Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency with real-world applications. The platform provides a mobile-friendly interface for mining.

Bottom Line

While both Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network have seen revivals in the market, the overall market sentiment remains neutral to bearish. On the other hand, the BlockDAG (BDAG) is making waves with product demonstrations even before the listing. A live operating product has grabbed the attention of investors, and the platform has already gathered more than $411 million. The early investors already gained from the surge, making it one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in now. 

Nevertheless, the crypto market is highly volatile, and investors are advised to do due diligence before making any investment decisions. 

The post Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
