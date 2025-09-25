The post Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has dipped again. The decline comes amid growing investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, rising ETF outflows, and massive liquidations. Summary Bitcoin price sits at $111,678, down 0.9% on the day. The crypto giant’s losses come ahead of U.S. inflation data, creating investor uncertainty. Exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin recently recorded outflows reaching $466 million. If BTC price breaks below $110,000, next support is $108,000. Bitcoin price has extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, shedding 0.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $111,678, according to market data crypto.news. The downturn reflects mounting investor caution as markets brace for key U.S. inflation data, with traders unsure whether the Federal Reserve will lean hawkish or dovish in its next moves. The uncertainty has triggered broad risk-off sentiment, leading many to scale back exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets. Bitcoin price under pressure amid strong ETF outflows and liquidations Following the significant $1.7 billion liquidation on Monday, one of the largest of 2025, there has been increased profit-taking among investors who are trying to cut down exposure to Bitcoin. This is further driven by the broader market cooldown, which is making investors more cautious. Adding to the negative sentiment is a rise in ETF outflows. The U.S.-listed funds tracking BTC posted $466 million in outflows in recent days, outweighing the smaller inflows recorded earlier in the week. Also, investors are positioning ahead of Friday’s $22.6 billion Bitcoin future options expiry. Historically, Bitcoin tends to experience selling pressure ahead of large expirations, as leveraged positions are unwound and traders hedge risk. A relief rally could follow once the expiry passes and broader uncertainty clears. Technical indicators show weak momentum On the technical side, Bitcoin price is now significantly below its September 19 peak near $117,000,… The post Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has dipped again. The decline comes amid growing investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, rising ETF outflows, and massive liquidations. Summary Bitcoin price sits at $111,678, down 0.9% on the day. The crypto giant’s losses come ahead of U.S. inflation data, creating investor uncertainty. Exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin recently recorded outflows reaching $466 million. If BTC price breaks below $110,000, next support is $108,000. Bitcoin price has extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, shedding 0.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $111,678, according to market data crypto.news. The downturn reflects mounting investor caution as markets brace for key U.S. inflation data, with traders unsure whether the Federal Reserve will lean hawkish or dovish in its next moves. The uncertainty has triggered broad risk-off sentiment, leading many to scale back exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets. Bitcoin price under pressure amid strong ETF outflows and liquidations Following the significant $1.7 billion liquidation on Monday, one of the largest of 2025, there has been increased profit-taking among investors who are trying to cut down exposure to Bitcoin. This is further driven by the broader market cooldown, which is making investors more cautious. Adding to the negative sentiment is a rise in ETF outflows. The U.S.-listed funds tracking BTC posted $466 million in outflows in recent days, outweighing the smaller inflows recorded earlier in the week. Also, investors are positioning ahead of Friday’s $22.6 billion Bitcoin future options expiry. Historically, Bitcoin tends to experience selling pressure ahead of large expirations, as leveraged positions are unwound and traders hedge risk. A relief rally could follow once the expiry passes and broader uncertainty clears. Technical indicators show weak momentum On the technical side, Bitcoin price is now significantly below its September 19 peak near $117,000,…

Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:56
WHY
WHY$0.00000002812-10.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,544.65-3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016877-2.03%
Union
U$0.0111+11.81%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0947-4.26%

Bitcoin price has dipped again. The decline comes amid growing investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, rising ETF outflows, and massive liquidations.

Summary

  • Bitcoin price sits at $111,678, down 0.9% on the day.
  • The crypto giant’s losses come ahead of U.S. inflation data, creating investor uncertainty.
  • Exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin recently recorded outflows reaching $466 million.
  • If BTC price breaks below $110,000, next support is $108,000.

Bitcoin price has extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, shedding 0.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $111,678, according to market data crypto.news.

The downturn reflects mounting investor caution as markets brace for key U.S. inflation data, with traders unsure whether the Federal Reserve will lean hawkish or dovish in its next moves. The uncertainty has triggered broad risk-off sentiment, leading many to scale back exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.

Bitcoin price under pressure amid strong ETF outflows and liquidations

Following the significant $1.7 billion liquidation on Monday, one of the largest of 2025, there has been increased profit-taking among investors who are trying to cut down exposure to Bitcoin. This is further driven by the broader market cooldown, which is making investors more cautious.

Adding to the negative sentiment is a rise in ETF outflows. The U.S.-listed funds tracking BTC posted $466 million in outflows in recent days, outweighing the smaller inflows recorded earlier in the week.

Also, investors are positioning ahead of Friday’s $22.6 billion Bitcoin future options expiry. Historically, Bitcoin tends to experience selling pressure ahead of large expirations, as leveraged positions are unwound and traders hedge risk. A relief rally could follow once the expiry passes and broader uncertainty clears.

Technical indicators show weak momentum

On the technical side, Bitcoin price is now significantly below its September 19 peak near $117,000, forming a descending pattern of lower highs and lower lows, a classic bearish structure. The RSI has dropped to 42.30, signaling waning buying interest, while the MACD has flipped bearish with a growing negative histogram.

Volume remains muted, highlighting indecision from both bulls and bears. If Bitcoin fails to hold above the $110,000 support, a further drop toward $108,000 is likely. However, a recovery above $113,500 could help spark a price rebound.

BTC price chart | Source: crypto.news

Source: https://crypto.news/bitcoin-price-today-why-btc-crashed-ahead-of-us-inflation-data/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7703-6.53%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Partager
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002187-8.60%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.000000627-11.05%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Partager
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2703-3.49%
Binance Coin
BNB$963.77-5.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.9193-17.09%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months