The post Why Cardano Price May Not Touch $1 This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s price has been under pressure in recent sessions, shedding 12% of its value over the past seven days.  With on-chain and technical indicators pointing to waning interest in the altcoin, the $1 price level may remain elusive in the near term.  Sponsored Sponsored ADA’s $1 Recovery Looks Unlikely Amid Falling Interest An assessment of ADA’s derivatives market shows a sharp decline in its futures open interest in the past few days. This reflects a pullback in trading activity among market participants. According to Coinglass, this stands at $1.50 billion, down 23% since September 14.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ADA Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass Open interest represents the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been closed or settled, offering insight into market participation. When it rises, new positions are being added, signaling strong momentum in the market. Conversely, falling open interest suggests traders are exiting positions or reducing exposure, which points to weakening activity.  ADA’s falling open interest means that trader engagement is dropping, making it harder for the coin to stage a strong recovery and rally toward the $1 price mark in the near term. Moreover, readings from the ADA/USD one-day chart reveal a decline in the coin’s Choppiness Index. At press time, it is pegged at 48.36.  Sponsored Sponsored ADA Choppiness Index. Source: TradingView This indicator helps traders determine whether a market is consolidating or trending. A decreasing index suggests that the market is exiting a consolidation phase and entering a more decisive, directional move.  Given that ADA’s price trend is already downward, the falling index confirms that bearish momentum is intensifying, putting its price at risk of new lows. Cardano Eyes $1, But Bears Keep $0.76 in… The post Why Cardano Price May Not Touch $1 This September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s price has been under pressure in recent sessions, shedding 12% of its value over the past seven days.  With on-chain and technical indicators pointing to waning interest in the altcoin, the $1 price level may remain elusive in the near term.  Sponsored Sponsored ADA’s $1 Recovery Looks Unlikely Amid Falling Interest An assessment of ADA’s derivatives market shows a sharp decline in its futures open interest in the past few days. This reflects a pullback in trading activity among market participants. According to Coinglass, this stands at $1.50 billion, down 23% since September 14.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ADA Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass Open interest represents the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been closed or settled, offering insight into market participation. When it rises, new positions are being added, signaling strong momentum in the market. Conversely, falling open interest suggests traders are exiting positions or reducing exposure, which points to weakening activity.  ADA’s falling open interest means that trader engagement is dropping, making it harder for the coin to stage a strong recovery and rally toward the $1 price mark in the near term. Moreover, readings from the ADA/USD one-day chart reveal a decline in the coin’s Choppiness Index. At press time, it is pegged at 48.36.  Sponsored Sponsored ADA Choppiness Index. Source: TradingView This indicator helps traders determine whether a market is consolidating or trending. A decreasing index suggests that the market is exiting a consolidation phase and entering a more decisive, directional move.  Given that ADA’s price trend is already downward, the falling index confirms that bearish momentum is intensifying, putting its price at risk of new lows. Cardano Eyes $1, But Bears Keep $0.76 in…

Why Cardano Price May Not Touch $1 This September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:41
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
MAY
MAY$0.03806-4.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-6.97%
1
1$0.010121-38.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016647-2.26%

Cardano’s price has been under pressure in recent sessions, shedding 12% of its value over the past seven days. 

With on-chain and technical indicators pointing to waning interest in the altcoin, the $1 price level may remain elusive in the near term. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

ADA’s $1 Recovery Looks Unlikely Amid Falling Interest

An assessment of ADA’s derivatives market shows a sharp decline in its futures open interest in the past few days. This reflects a pullback in trading activity among market participants. According to Coinglass, this stands at $1.50 billion, down 23% since September 14. 

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

ADA Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Open interest represents the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been closed or settled, offering insight into market participation. When it rises, new positions are being added, signaling strong momentum in the market.

Conversely, falling open interest suggests traders are exiting positions or reducing exposure, which points to weakening activity. 

ADA’s falling open interest means that trader engagement is dropping, making it harder for the coin to stage a strong recovery and rally toward the $1 price mark in the near term.

Moreover, readings from the ADA/USD one-day chart reveal a decline in the coin’s Choppiness Index. At press time, it is pegged at 48.36. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

ADA Choppiness Index. Source: TradingView

This indicator helps traders determine whether a market is consolidating or trending. A decreasing index suggests that the market is exiting a consolidation phase and entering a more decisive, directional move. 

Given that ADA’s price trend is already downward, the falling index confirms that bearish momentum is intensifying, putting its price at risk of new lows.

Cardano Eyes $1, But Bears Keep $0.76 in Play

With declining futures activity and a falling Choppiness Index signaling a strengthening downtrend, ADA’s $1 target looks increasingly unlikely. In the meantime, if selloffs continue, the altcoin could slip toward $0.763. 

On the other hand, if buying activity resumes and sentiment improves, ADA could regain its strength and attempt to break the resistance at $0.84. 

ADA Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

If successful, the breakout could open the door for a further rally to $0.92, pushing Cardano’s price closer to the $1 mark.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/cardano-price-target-september/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07694-9.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-6.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004346-0.34%
Everscale
EVER$0.01579-7.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05969-7.12%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum