Why Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The New Face Of Hublot Luxury Watches

2025/09/09 22:43
Patrick Mahomes is the new ambassador for Hublot. The luxury watch brand sought an American athlete to endorse its products.

Hublot

Hublot CEO Julien Tornare was so excited about having Patrick Mahomes as an ambassador for his luxury watch company that he insisted on showing off the personalized autograph jersey that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave him. It sits in a glass case in Tornare’s office.

“I’m super, super proud and happy to have him with us,” Tornare exclusively shared.

Hublot sought a high-profile American sponsor to join its roster of global athletes, which includes gold medal-winning, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé.

“I was looking for another type of GOAT,” Tornare said. “I really wanted someone to embrace both Hublot’s values and the U.S. values.”

Making a case for the Greatest Of All Time in American football, Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls, won three Super Bowl MVPs and won two regular-season MVPs — all before the age of 30.

He will appear in online and print ads for Hublot and make in-person appearances. The Swiss brand has boutique stores in New York, Las Vegas and Miami.

“I want American people to see that he’s our new ambassador,” Tornare said. “I want our clients to relate to him when they visit one of our stores.”

Hublot reached out to Mahomes’ agents in November of 2024, and the promotional shoot, which was released last week, took place in Kansas City in May of 2025.

“The biggest thing is just doing stuff you’re really invested in,” Mahomes said. “I always do stuff that I believe in.”

Mahomes was introduced to high-end watches by Alex Smith, the quarterback who mentored him in Kansas City. Then future Hall of Famers Travis Kelce and Tom Brady further piqued his interest.

And Mahomes saw a similarity in the uniqueness of his game with the Hublot brand. He uses a variety of arm angles and even throws no-look passes while sporting his signature headband and quasi-mohawk, which was trimmed for the 2025 season, look.

“I wanted to stand out. I wanted to be who I am and disrupt how the position was played, and I think Hublot has done the same thing with watchmaking,” Mahomes said in a promotional video for Hublot. “I’ve always had an admiration for Hublot and the innovation they’ve had.”

The luxury watch brand founded in 1980 is known for uniquely placing a gold case on its rubber strap. Hublot is French for porthole, and the company was named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws.

A subsidiary of the conglomerate LVMH, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Hublot has watches that range in price from the $6,400, Classic Fusion, Titanium, 33 mm to the $575,000, Integrated Tourbillon Full Purple Sapphire, 43 mm. (The millimeters refer to the size of the watch dial.)

In the debut ad campaign shot in Kansas City, Mahomes wore the Big Bang Unico Titanium Ceramic 44 MM, which sells for $22,900, and the Big Bang 20th Anniversary King Gold Ceramic 43mm, which sells for $40,100.

Because Mahomes is the face of the NFL, it’s no surprise that he is a popular brand ambassador. He also endorses Coors Light, Adidas, State Farm, T-Mobile, Oakley, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Whoop, Throne SPORT COFFEE, Meta, Invisalign, Panini and Airbnb.

His latest company is Hublot.

“From Day One of our discussion, he showed a lot of interest into watches, and that’s also part of the reason we signed him,” Tornare said. “I want people who like the brand, appreciate the brand.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jefffedotin/2025/09/09/chiefs-star-patrick-mahomes-is-the-new-face-of-hublot-luxury-watches/

