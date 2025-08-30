Why Crypto Whales Believe BFX Is Among the Best Cryptos for High ROIs in 2025

Crypto News

For years, retail traders have been chasing pumps, hoping to make money with crypto by jumping in at the right time.

But while most chase trends, crypto whales, the big money movers, play differently. They look for platforms that not only give them price upside but also consistent passive income and a real bridge to traditional markets.

That’s why many seasoned investors are circling around BlockchainFX ($BFX). It’s not another hype-driven token; it’s a multi-asset trading ecosystem where holding $BFX pays you in USDT every time someone trades on the platform. And yes, these rewards flow 24/7, whether you’re asleep, traveling, or simply holding your tokens.

If you’ve been searching for the best cryptos for high ROIs in 2025, BFX is quickly climbing the ranks.

Why $BFX Is Different From Other Cryptos To Buy This Month

Every bull cycle, there are cryptos to buy this week that look hot on Twitter, and cryptos to buy this month that analysts hype up in articles. But the problem is that most don’t survive past a season.

BFX is different. It isn’t built on hype alone, it solves a problem every trader faces: fragmentation. Instead of juggling multiple apps for forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto, BlockchainFX puts everything into one platform. Imagine trading gold, Bitcoin, meme coins, and ETFs all in the same app. That’s the kind of utility crypto whales love, because it drives massive user growth, which in turn drives token demand.

And unlike many projects, BFX has been audited by CertiK and Coinsult, plus KYC-verified by Solidproof, meaning the foundation is built for long-term adoption.

Passive Income That Works While You Don’t

Ask any whale: the real secret to wealth is passive income. With BFX, that’s not just a slogan, it’s built into the model. Up to 70% of trading fees flow back to BFX and USDT stakers. That means while millions of trades happen across forex, stocks, and crypto on the platform, you’re collecting rewards simply by holding.

For investors asking themselves how to make money with crypto without staring at charts all day, BFX has positioned itself as one of the best cryptos to buy for ongoing returns.

Earn passive income while you sleep stake $BFX and watch your wealth grow

Presale Snapshot

Funds Raised: $6,269,700.92

Softcap: $6,500,000 (96.45% already filled)

Participants: 6,746

Presale Price: $0.021

Launch Price: $0.05

Bonus Code: AUG35 (+35% tokens if applied)

Referral Rewards: 10%

Crypto whales know the numbers don’t lie: when a presale is nearly filled, it signals momentum. Once this presale closes, the upside gets locked in for early participants.

What $5,000 Looks Like With BFX

Here’s the investor math:

$5,000 at presale ($0.021) = 238,095 BFX tokens

At launch ($0.05), those tokens are already worth $11,905

With the 35% bonus code AUG35, your balance jumps to $16,000+ value at launch

That’s nearly a 3x gain before staking rewards even kick in. For anyone looking at the best cryptos for high ROIs, this kind of early positioning is exactly how whales stack their portfolios.

Why BFX Is the Smart Money Play

The difference between everyday traders and whales is timing. By the time retail hears about a hot project, whales are already in. BlockchainFX is still in presale, meaning the door is open right now.

This isn’t about chasing another meme coin; it’s about getting into an ecosystem where your investment grows two ways:

Price Upside → Presale to launch appreciation (2x+ baked in, 10x+ possible) Passive Income → Daily staking rewards in USDT and BFX

For investors tired of empty promises, BFX is one of the best cryptos to buy this month, with the kind of fundamentals and tokenomics whales can’t ignore.

The Window Is Closing Faster Than You Think

Momentum like this doesn’t last forever. With 96% of the softcap filled, we’re on the edge of this presale wrapping up. The difference between those who act now and those who wait is measured in thousands of dollars in missed opportunity.

Crypto history is full of moments where early movers multiplied their wealth while others watched from the sidelines. BlockchainFX could easily become one of those stories in 2025.

The question is: will you be the whale that moves early, or the trader that realizes too late that BFX was one of the best cryptos for high ROIs all along?

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

