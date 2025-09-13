Why DeepSeek AI Is Tipping Layer Brett As The Next Shiba Inu

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:16
Threshold
T$0.01671+2.45%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000293+0.68%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008926-0.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01508+2.21%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001363+4.36%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000044-17.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1497+4.75%
Solayer
LAYER$0.564+2.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%
Crypto News
  • 12 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:45

During the period, the meme coin minted new crypto millionaires after surging by multiple zeros.

Since then, SHIB has become a household name in the meme coin space, causing optimistic Shiba Inu price predictions from market analysts.

However, in 2025, SHIB looks to be slowing down, and the token’s outlook looks more modest than being poised for exponential growth. Meanwhile, Deepseek AI recently spotted a new altcoin called Layer Brett (LBRETT), tipping it to surge by over 1,000% during the next crypto rally. Could LBRETT be the next SHIB? Let’s find out.

Deepseek AI predicts Layer Brett as the next Shiba Inu

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now more than generative platforms. Some like Deepseek AI also dig deep into the financial markets to spot hidden gems and fresh opportunities for traders and investors. In a recent turn of events, Deepseek AI’s analysis has highlighted Layer Brett as the next 100x crypto due to various reasons.

First, the Layer Brett project is one of the few that combines meme coin hype with actual use cases to create an ecosystem where users can invest in a fun way and also leverage the platform’s strengths for trading and investing.

For instance, Layer Brett isn’t just about jokes and community hype. It is built on Ethereum Layer-2 infrastructure, offering users a platform to trade crypto at a lower fee and faster speed. The Layer Brett platform is also designed to be scalable, making it a great choice among developers looking to build Web3 applications and smart contracts.

Another major attraction is the Layer Brett’s staking system. According to the Deepseek report, the earliest buyers of the LBRETT token on presale can lock in massive staking rewards of over 760% APY. So, while early believers hold their tokens, they can enjoy these rewards and also potentially win big when Layer Brett launches on exchanges.

Shiba Inu’s dominant era could be over

The promising outlook shown by Layer Brett is one of the reasons SHIB investors are jumping ship and joining the hot presale. Despite its past success, the latest Shiba Inu price prediction shows the meme coin is on a decline.

Not even the utility features like the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain and upcoming community updates have been able to revive the SHIB price from its continuous fall since 2021. This has caused a pessimistic Shiba Inu price prediction of barely 2% gains in 2025.

Conversely, Layer Brett just started rising as a meme coin with utility, attracting investors who believe the strong SHIB days may be over due to its large market cap and overall negative outlook. These traders are now turning to LBRETT, as it’s positioned to be the next Shiba Inu due to a similar early trajectory.

LBRETT’s potential is unmatched by other meme coins

Based on Deepseek AI’s recent analysis and the early Layer Brett presale data, the project has everything it takes to be the next big meme coin. With features like high staking rewards, Layer-2 scalability, and community virality on lock, even established meme coins may be unable to catch up with Layer Brett in 2025.

Conclusion

Join the Layer Brett presale to be part of the next big thing in the meme coin space before the next crypto rally. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-price-prediction-why-deepseek-ai-is-tipping-layer-brett-as-the-next-shiba-inu/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+4.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002709+4.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Partager
US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial
Xai
XAI$0.05842+4.00%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010702+4.49%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000028-3.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:43
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00914-4.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.949+2.28%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11262+2.53%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy