Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

Crypto Crash Today: Widespread Sell-Off
The crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.
Total crypto market cap in USD – TradingView
Crypto Prices Today: Latest Prices Snapshot
Based on the latest market data (see chart):
- Bitcoin ($BTC): $113,587, down 1.72% daily and -5.59% weekly
- Ethereum ($ETH): $4,212, down 1.98% daily and -10.20% weekly
- $XRP: $2.89, down 4.10% daily and nearly -12% weekly
- $BNB: $831, down 1.60% daily
- Solana ($SOL): $180.96, down 10.07% weekly
- Cardano ($ADA): $0.85, down 8.38% daily and sliding further
Top cryptos by market cap – coinmarketcap
Stablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.
What’s Driving the Crypto Crash?
The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:
- Macroeconomics: Inflation in the EU remains steady at 2%, keeping central banks cautious on rate cuts. Global risk sentiment is weakening, hitting speculative markets hard.
- Technical Selling: After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking.
- Liquidity Crunch: Over-leveraged traders are facing liquidation, fueling the sell-off across multiple tokens.
Crypto Prediction: What’s Next for Crypto?
The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.
Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.
Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/crypto-market-crash-deepens-bitcoin-ethereum-altcoins-slide/