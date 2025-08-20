Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:33
Crypto Crash Today: Widespread Sell-Off

The crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.

TOTAL_2025-08-20_14-05-07.png

Total crypto market cap in USD – TradingView

Crypto Prices Today: Latest Prices Snapshot

Based on the latest market data (see chart):

  • Bitcoin ($BTC): $113,587, down 1.72% daily and -5.59% weekly
  • Ethereum ($ETH): $4,212, down 1.98% daily and -10.20% weekly
  • $XRP: $2.89, down 4.10% daily and nearly -12% weekly
  • $BNB: $831, down 1.60% daily
  • Solana ($SOL): $180.96, down 10.07% weekly
  • Cardano ($ADA): $0.85, down 8.38% daily and sliding further

Screenshot 2025-08-20 133329.png

Top cryptos by market cap – coinmarketcap

Stablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.

What’s Driving the Crypto Crash?

The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:

  • Macroeconomics: Inflation in the EU remains steady at 2%, keeping central banks cautious on rate cuts. Global risk sentiment is weakening, hitting speculative markets hard.
  • Technical Selling: After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking.
  • Liquidity Crunch: Over-leveraged traders are facing liquidation, fueling the sell-off across multiple tokens.

Crypto Prediction: What’s Next for Crypto?

The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.

Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/crypto-market-crash-deepens-bitcoin-ethereum-altcoins-slide/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
