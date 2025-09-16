Why Did Crypto Prices Drop As Gold and S&P 500 Broke Records?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:51
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-3.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01743-3.63%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03583+0.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04319-5.98%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-17.14%

Gold and the S&P 500 both reached all-time highs today, while crypto market caps suffered a slight decline. This decoupling could be a bearish signal for future markets.

These two assets usually have an inverse correlation, so their simultaneous gains indicate a mix of caution and eagerness. If crypto gets left behind by both trends, it may be difficult to regain momentum.

Gold and S&P 500 Post Huge Gains

Bitcoin is often called the “digital gold,” and these asset categories can overlap in interesting ways. Analysts recently predicted that the ongoing gold rally could push crypto to new heights, and major firms are offering joint gold-crypto investment products.

Sponsored

Sponsored

However, the markets are looking a little disconcerting today, as crypto is currently decoupling from both this commodity and the TradFi stock market. While gold and the S&P 500 both hit all-time highs, the crypto sector’s market cap actually decreased.

S&P 500 Price Performance. Source: Google Finance

Specifically, gold and the S&P 500 typically have an inverse correlation, so it’s quite concerning if they’re both gaining while crypto stays static. If these two categories are both going up, it likely signals a mix of optimism and concern in TradFi markets.

Potential Risks to Crypto?

There’s one highly visible culprit for these conflicting sentiments: impending cuts to US interest rates. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled to happen very soon, and markets are virtually certain that rate cuts will take place. This could be a mixed blessing, offering investment opportunities alongside fears of dollar inflation.

Therefore, this situation could give valuable insight into crypto market dynamics. Analysts have noted that the markets may have already priced rate cuts in. There has been ongoing speculation as to whether or not crypto momentum will continue, but these S&P 500 and gold movements could show that we have already hit a local top.

After all, why have gold and crypto decoupled if Bitcoin is a store of value? Conversely, why are Web3 market caps stagnating while TradFi is gaining like this? Are the markets exhausted from profit-taking? Could regulatory concerns be an underrated source of anxiety? It’s too soon to be certain.

Whatever happens, it’s very unusual that crypto is left behind while gold and the S&P 500 have both been gaining. If this trend continues, it could signal a bearish turn for the industry.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sp-500-gold-crypto-all-time-high-bearish/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021047+38.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.24%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004931-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Partager
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-9.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02521-1.75%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Partager
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.2891+2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers