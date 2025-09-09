Why did this stock rally 3,000% in a day?

The share price of American inventory-management platform Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) staged one of the most dramatic rallies on Wall Street, soaring more than 3,000% in a single session on September 8.

OCTO stock closed the day at $45.08 after opening at just $1.45, briefly hitting an intraday high above $70 before paring gains.

OCTO one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

Investor interest accelerated after the company announced a $250 million private placement along with a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR).

Proceeds from the deal will be used to acquire Worldcoin (WLD) as Eightco’s primary treasury reserve asset, which the company is calling the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy.

Top backers of Eightco deal 

The deal, led by MOZAYYX with backing from the World Foundation, Discovery Capital Management, and Brevan Howard, is expected to close around September 11, 2025, pending approval from Nasdaq.

Eightco also revealed plans to change its Nasdaq ticker from “OCTO” to “ORBS” and appointed technology and AI analyst Dan Ives as Chairman of the Board.

The move aligns with its strategy to leverage Worldcoin’s Proof of Human technology, which uses iris-scanning Orb devices to verify unique human identities and enable zero-knowledge digital accounts.

Notably, Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, already boasts nearly 16 million verified accounts across more than 45 countries, a scale Eightco hopes to capitalize on.

