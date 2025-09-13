Why Do Ripple ETFs Face Constant Delays? XRP Army Weighs In

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/13 13:41
XRP
XRP$3.1152+2.03%
ARMY
ARMY$0.02--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889-4.99%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to delay making a decision on countless spot crypto ETFs, including over a dozen that want to track the performance of Ripple’s native token.

These postponements come even after the leadership changes at the agency following Trump’s presidential victory and Gary Gensler’s departure. So why is this? A popular XRP Army member outlined his take on the matter.

Why the Delays, SEC?

Recall that the US securities watchdog went on a delaying spree in mid-August, by extending the deadlines for numerous spot XRP ETF applications to October, which urged the issuers to make several changes to their applications. This was just the start, as the SEC delayed Franklin’s filing as well earlier this week, whose deadline is now set for November instead of September 17.

John Squire, a popular and vocal member of the XRP Army, decided to dig a little deeper into these postponements, especially the Franklin ETF. He noted that the agency “almost always” delays first-round ETF filings, as it did multiple times for the applications for Bitcoin and Ethereum before eventually approving them. This helps it buy some time for public comments and more in-depth internal review, he added.

Squire, who has over 500,000 followers on X, believes there’s political pressure because once the SEC approves the XRP ETFs, this would equal recognizing institutional demand for the asset.

He added that the agency wants “clarity on custody, settlement, and surveillance-sharing agreements,” as it aims to check every box before approval.

Delays Are Not Rejections

Squire emphasized that even though the Commission has delayed numerous ETF applications, it hasn’t rejected them, which should be considered a positive sign. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum went through similar procedures before the inevitable green lights in 2024.

The popular X user indicated that Wall Street wants exposure to XRP and concluded that Ripple ETFs are “inevitable.”

ETF experts and Polymarket odds tend to agree with his bold statement. Nate Geraci from the ETF Institute recently said that the actual chances for XRP ETFs to reach the US markets this year are closer to 100%, while the betting platform is currently not far from that number.

Ripple ETF Approval Odds on PolymarketRipple ETF Approval Odds on Polymarket

The post Why Do Ripple ETFs Face Constant Delays? XRP Army Weighs In appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$115,840.34+0.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia

Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/cosmoverse-2025-split/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0165+1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/13 11:50
Partager
A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

Coinbase has slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a “destroy-and-delay approach” to records, accusing the agency of erasing crucial text messages related to pending crypto litigations Related Reading: Crypto Feud: Trump’s CFTC Chair Nominee Accuses Tyler Winklevoss Of Interfering With Confirmation Coinbase Accuses SEC Of ‘Destroying’ Records On Thursday, crypto exchange Coinbase, […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.071+2.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005639+0.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06358-3.12%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/13 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Explore Blockchain Breakthroughs at Cosmoverse 2025 Split, Croatia

A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode

Ripple and Hyperliquid Gain Clarity While BullZilla Presale Tops Charts as the Best Crypto Presale Now

Polymarket Eyes $10 Billion Valuation as US Expansion Nears