Why do we say that the era of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains has arrived?

Par : PANews
2025/08/14 13:55
L1
L1$0.007882-0.49%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5493-2.74%
ERA
ERA$0.8309-7.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%

Original text: Barry , Co-CEO of Interchain Labs

Compiled by Yuliya, PANews

Payment giant Stripe has officially partnered with renowned crypto venture capital firm Paradigm to build a Layer 1 blockchain called Tempo. This is a "high-performance, payments-focused blockchain" designed to serve the fintech giant's client base.

Stripe's entry into the market isn't an isolated case; it may signal the beginning of a larger trend: the quiet rise of enterprises building their own L1 blockchains. Why, after years of dormancy in enterprise blockchain, are large enterprises rekindling their interest in building their own blockchains, and are prioritizing L1? The following is the original article, translated by PANews.

This isn’t a one-off case, but the beginning of a larger trend of companies building their own L1 blockchains. Currently, a large number of companies (including some Fortune 500 companies) are considering launching their own L1 blockchains.

Years ago, enterprise blockchains failed, and for a long time, they were a sensitive topic. So, why are established enterprises rebuilding blockchains now? And why are they choosing L1 blockchains?

There are two main reasons for the return of enterprise blockchain:

1. The maturity of stablecoins

The finance teams I'm currently interacting with are no longer unfamiliar or intimidated by stablecoins. Thanks to Circle's IPO and upcoming regulatory changes, stablecoins are now seen as a secure technology with great potential, helping businesses reduce costs, streamline processes, and generate more returns on cash reserves or customer deposits. Most large companies are building the infrastructure to hold and transfer stablecoins. Several countries, including the United States and Japan, are actively promoting stablecoin regulation, and the overall environment is developing in a favorable direction.

2. Focus on payment, not traceability

During the previous wave of enterprise blockchain enthusiasm, most application scenarios focused on provenance (tracing the origin and lifecycle of a cross-company process, such as tracing raw materials in a supply chain or tracking the use of charitable funds). However, such scenarios are technically feasible using databases; the only challenge is trust.

Payments are a primary concern for businesses interacting with these days, regardless of industry. Most current B2B and B2C payment providers and networks charge merchants and businesses high fees, take days to settle, and carry real settlement risks. These issues are exacerbated when cross-border or foreign exchange transactions are involved. For multinational companies, especially platform-based businesses like Airbnb, building their own blockchain-based payment solutions could save billions of dollars and provide a better experience for customers, employees, and gig workers.

As for why we chose to build L1 instead of L2 or smart contracts, there are three reasons:

1. L1 is mature and well-known among technology decision makers

After more than a decade of development, Layer 1 (L1) as a technology platform is well understood and proven. Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Sui, Aptos—pretty much every blockchain non-crypto professionals can name is a Layer 1 (with the possible exception of Base). Cosmos technology alone already powers over 200 chains, spanning a wide range of sectors and carrying over $70 billion in assets. Hyperliquid, the largest new project of the past year, further solidifies this landscape. Furthermore, even the most successful enterprise blockchains, such as Canton, are Layer 1.

By contrast, while L2 is exciting, it's still in its early stages and can be challenging to understand (imagine explaining the difference between "Stage 1" and "Stage 2 Rollup" to the CTO of a consumer goods market business, or explaining how a validation bridge works). Decision-makers at established companies are often reluctant to take risks on emerging platforms. Entering the crypto space itself carries significant risks, so it's crucial to choose the approach that's most accessible to stakeholders.

2. Reduce platform risks

Most companies are reluctant to bet on ETH, SOL, TIA, or other public chains, preferring to bet solely on themselves. Building L1 is the best way to achieve this goal. Large enterprises often use multiple cloud providers to mitigate the risks of AWS or Microsoft, but they believe that the risks of Ethereum or Solana are far higher than those of these traditional partners.

3. Control and Connectivity

The open and transparent L1 provides enterprises with the ability to connect with the broader crypto ecosystem while maintaining platform autonomy. L2 interoperability with other chains, such as Solana, relies on third parties and is often limited by fraud/zero-knowledge proof windows and Ethereum's slow finality, resulting in settlement delays. L1 eliminates this issue, ensuring instant and deterministic settlement and consistent interoperability. This feature, combined with the ability to build a private "walled garden" within which enterprises can implement necessary KYC/AML and application logic, is highly attractive.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.50802-19.59%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.466-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.26-3.69%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004124-6.35%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains