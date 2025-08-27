Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/27 20:00
FUNToken
FUN$0,009442-%0,17
Bonk
BONK$0,00002147+%3,56
The Arena
ARENA$0,007187+%4,05
Solayer
LAYER$0,5484+%2,35
DOGE
DOGE$0,22199+%4,34
WHY
WHY$0,00000002814+%3,03

The meme coin arena is no longer what it used to be. In past cycles, Dogecoin dominated headlines, propelled by celebrity tweets and the culture of “fun” investing. But in 2025, the cracks are showing. While DOGE still holds a loyal following, its lack of utility, scalability and sustainable tokenomics held back its potential

Meanwhile, the likes of BONK and Layer Brett have continued to lay bare Dogecoin’s structural weaknesses. While BONK added to its ETP utility with letsBONK.Fun launch, Layer Brett introduced the first utility-driven Ethereum L2 meme coin platform—a move that has attracted over $1.5 million presale raise in record time.

Dogecoin’s Price Struggles Mount

Dogecoin price is currently locked in a bearish structure, repeatedly testing the $0.210 floor while failing to reclaim resistance zones between $0.235 and $0.250.

Dogecoin price analysis. Source: Traders Union

Technical analysis shows that DOGE price forms a descending triangle, with lower highs pressing against a flat support base. A daily close below $0.210 would confirm a breakdown toward $0.200, with further risk extending into the $0.188 range.

Beyond charts, the fundamental problem persists: Dogecoin’s inflationary design. With no supply cap, new tokens continuously dilute value. What was once embraced as “lighthearted” now looks increasingly uncompetitive compared to meme coins with deflationary or utility-driven frameworks. This makes DOGE vulnerable at a time when the market is rewarding innovation over nostalgia.

Bonk Coin Holds the Line Despite Pressure

On the Solana side, Bonk coin has become the ecosystem’s flagship meme coin. Despite launching as an ordinary meme coin, BONK attracted institutional interest with an ETP launch last year. Months ago, BONK added a meme coin launchpad, letsBONK.fun, to its utility pack, slingshotting it to an intermediate high of $0.00004.

BONK price analysis. Source: Invest.Fr

BONK coin has retraced sharply after peaking at $0.000040 in July, now fighting to hold support at $0.000020. Its internal structure remains fragile, with funding rates and open interest showing a risk-off attitude among traders. However, BONK’s appe lies in its ability to rally retail excitement from its DeFi utilities. Despite recent price weakness, BONK coin remains one of the top memecoin launchpads behind Pump.fun.

Layer Brett: The Utility-Driven Meme Play

Layer Brett addresses the two critical shortcomings of earlier meme assets: lack of scalability and lack of purpose. The difference is just clear! While DOGE relies on sentiment alone, LBRETT is engineered to sustain value through utility and on-chain engagement.

Lauer Brett’s layer-two architecture was the first distinctive feature that resonated with many meme enthusiasts. The platform’s scalable, zero-fee and lightning speed features support the growing meme culture. Another thing that stood Layer Brett out is its staking mechanism, offering an eye-catching 1,850% APY. This creates a tangible incentive to hold rather than speculate, reducing volatility that plagues inflationary models like Dogecoin.

Combined with growing community traction and a clear roadmap for ecosystem expansion, it’s easy to see why experts think LBRETT is the anchor for the next meme season. Its presale numbers tell the story. In just a few weeks, Layer Brett has raised nearly $1.5 million, demonstrating adoption and FOMO-driven demand. While Dogecoin price falters, early LBRETT investors are enjoying a 25% gain on their foresight, and analysts predict it can do 100x more.

Conclusion

The meme marker in 2025 reflects a clear divide. Dogecoin price is weighed down by its inflationary design, lack of innovation, and persistent technical resistance. However, newer utility-focused meme tokens are rising to the occasion. BONK has so much potential, but Layer Brett is currently stealing the spotlight.

The message is clear: meme coins that fail to evolve risk being sidelined. Layer Brett’s fusion of utility and meme culture is still turning heads. Its presale is selling for just $0.005.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever! Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
U
U$0,012+%0,84
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006267+%1,90
FINE
FINE$0,0000000018572+%10,09
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 20:12
Partager
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10073+%0,11
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07417+%0,28
Solayer
LAYER$0,548+%2,23
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/08/27 19:54
Partager
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.288,81+%1,79
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud