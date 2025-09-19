To guard against a distant quantum risk, El Salvador moved 6,000 BTC into 14 wallets, a move hailed as prudent custody by some and theatrics by others. The government redistributed roughly 6,274 BTC (around $678 million at publication time) from one address into 14 fresh addresses, each capped at 500 BTC, as a precautionary security measure.Until late August 2025, El Salvador’s national Bitcoin reserve sat in a single address. That’s a straightforward setup but a risky one: If a vulnerability is ever discovered, the entire stash could be exposed.Read more To guard against a distant quantum risk, El Salvador moved 6,000 BTC into 14 wallets, a move hailed as prudent custody by some and theatrics by others. The government redistributed roughly 6,274 BTC (around $678 million at publication time) from one address into 14 fresh addresses, each capped at 500 BTC, as a precautionary security measure.Until late August 2025, El Salvador’s national Bitcoin reserve sat in a single address. That’s a straightforward setup but a risky one: If a vulnerability is ever discovered, the entire stash could be exposed.Read more

Why El Salvador split $678M in Bitcoin to guard against a quantum threat that isn’t here yet

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 19:40
To guard against a distant quantum risk, El Salvador moved 6,000 BTC into 14 wallets, a move hailed as prudent custody by some and theatrics by others.

The government redistributed roughly 6,274 BTC (around $678 million at publication time) from one address into 14 fresh addresses, each capped at 500 BTC, as a precautionary security measure.

Until late August 2025, El Salvador’s national Bitcoin reserve sat in a single address. That’s a straightforward setup but a risky one: If a vulnerability is ever discovered, the entire stash could be exposed.

