Why Ethereum May Gain More Than Bitcoin From Corporate Crypto Treasuries

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:40
BitcoinEthereum
  16 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:27

Digital asset treasuries (DATs) are quietly shaping the cryptocurrency market, and according to Standard Chartered, Ethereum could end up being the biggest winner.

In its latest report, the bank argued that the structure of these treasury vehicles makes them a far more important driver for ETH than for Bitcoin or Solana.

Treasuries and Their Market Impact

Treasury firms act as corporate vehicles that accumulate crypto, and their holdings are already sizeable. Standard Chartered estimates that such firms control about 4% of all Bitcoin in circulation, a little over 3% of Ethereum, and under 1% of Solana. Because of these concentrations, any shift in treasury strategy—whether buying, selling, or merging—has the potential to swing token valuations.

Why ETH Has the Advantage

Bitcoin-focused treasuries may hold the largest pool, but Ethereum treasuries have something Bitcoin does not: yield. By staking ETH, these firms can generate consistent returns on their reserves. Solana treasuries also offer yield, but Ethereum’s are more established and integrated, giving them greater staying power. That dynamic, Standard Chartered said, makes ETH treasuries more resilient to financing pressures and market saturation.

Pressure on Treasury Models

Despite their growing influence, treasuries themselves face a tough environment. Falling share prices in recent weeks have raised questions about sustainability. When these firms trade below the value of their assets, it becomes harder to raise new capital for additional crypto purchases. The report warned that funding costs, scale, and yield will be decisive in separating long-term survivors from those that fade out.

Consolidation Could Be Next

One scenario Standard Chartered sees on the horizon is consolidation. If smaller or struggling treasuries remain undervalued for long, mergers may become unavoidable. Bitcoin treasuries are viewed as most at risk, but any consolidation would largely reshuffle existing coins rather than spark new buying.

Ethereum’s Strongest Backer

Among Ethereum treasuries, BitMine Immersion (BMNR) stands out. The firm has accumulated more than 2 million ETH—about 5% of the entire supply—after regulators approved its strategy. Kendrick, who heads the bank’s digital asset research, pointed to BMNR as proof of the relative strength and commitment within the Ethereum treasury ecosystem.

Outlook

Standard Chartered’s bottom line is clear: while Bitcoin may dominate in size, Ethereum looks better positioned to benefit from treasury demand. With staking income and mature operators underpinning the sector, the bank expects ETH treasuries to serve as a stronger price-support factor than those tied to Bitcoin or Solana.

Source: https://coindoo.com/why-ethereum-may-gain-more-than-bitcoin-from-corporate-crypto-treasuries/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
