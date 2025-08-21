Why Go Green? Kevin O’Leary Explains Paradigm Shift in Bitcoin Mining: Interview

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/21 19:54
MemeCore
M$0,42927-5,21%
Threshold
T$0,01607+1,51%
U
U$0,01495-21,72%
SIX
SIX$0,02167+0,41%
RealLink
REAL$0,05171+0,87%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00034+30,76%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002803+5,85%

As Bitcoin continues to breach all-time highs, the debate over Bitcoin mining’s environmental impact grows louder. A Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance study found that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now relies on sustainable energy. Among the firms pushing this transition is Bitzero, backed by Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary aka “Mr Wonderful”.

In an interview with Cryptonews, O’Leary and Bitzero CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain outlined why the company is betting on power infrastructure, not price, to shape the future of both Bitcoin mining and AI data centers.

“Bitzero started as an idea at the end of 2020,” Bakhashwain recalled. “Our core business is power. The more power we can bring online, the more flexibility we have to allocate it – whether for Bitcoin, AI, or HPC.”

He pointed to the company’s large-scale sites in Scandinavia, including one in Finland, that could scale to roughly 1 gigawatt over the next five to six years, and another in Norway with capacity for 300 megawatts. Asked whether BitZero leans more toward Bitcoin mining or AI, Bakhashwain described the company as fundamentally “agnostic.”

For Kevin O’Leary, who invested early in Bitzero, that philosophy was key.

Sustainable Energy and Mining Efficiency

As the industry sees more pressure to go greener, according to Kevin O’Leary, institutions will accelerate that shift. “Some institutions prefer, or demand, that the Bitcoin they buy be mined sustainably,” he explained. “That’s difficult because tagging coins is complex, but the real driver is efficiency. Miners want the most efficient equipment possible for economic reasons, and that forces sustainability forward.”

He argued that Bitcoin mining has had a net benefit in driving energy efficiency.

Bakhashwain added that Bitzero carefully selects sites with surplus power to avoid affecting local communities.

O’Leary noted that while nuclear power may eventually play a role, natural gas is driving much of the immediate demand, especially in the U.S. “You can’t just add one gigawatt of demand to a grid and raise everyone’s bills by 25%,” he said. “That’s politically impossible. The solution right now is natural gas.”

Bitzero facility in Namsskogan, Norway

Keeping Bitcoin Mining Profitable and Green

The cyclical halving of Bitcoin reduces rewards and raises questions about mining profitability. Bakhashwain noted, “even now, we have equipment predating the last halving still running profitably,” he said. “It’s about constantly upgrading, optimizing, and managing operations smartly. Efficient sites remain profitable.”

O’Leary added that the industry has matured since the 2022 bear market, when many miners faced existential threats. “Back then, they loaded up on leverage with floating rate debt. It wasn’t Bitcoin’s fault – it was poor management. Those “idiot managers” got wiped out, and better managers took over. That’s healthy. It’s the same thing I’ve seen in real estate my whole career.”

Huge Room From Institutional Crypto Adoption

For O’Leary, Bitcoin’s long-term future is tied to institutional adoption. “Right now, 95% of institutions haven’t allocated to crypto at all,” he said. “And those that have, are allocated through ETFs or treasury stocks.”

That demand is what drives his investment in infrastructure of this asset class. “Energy, permits, fiber, real estate, people – putting it all together is incredibly difficult. Bitzero has proven it can,” O’Leary said.

Kevin O’Leary is Finding Ways to Get “Royalties” on Bitcoin Holdings

When it comes to his own crypto portfolio, O’Leary sticks to discipline. “I cap my crypto exposure at 20% of my portfolio which is full allocation” he revealed. “We actually had to sell down recently because the run-up pushed us over. That’s our mandate.” Within that allocation, Bitcoin is the cornerstone. “Bitcoin is my granddaddy position – it’s a perpetual holding. Three to five percent is the right allocation for most investors. But Bitcoin doesn’t pay distributions, and that’s what I’m solving for now; finding ways to create yield on my Bitcoin holdings.”

He added that new regulations, like the recently passed Genius Act and the upcoming Infrastructure Act, will open the door for new financial products. “There’ll be opportunities to generate “royalties” on Bitcoin.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,4596+4,29%
NODE
NODE$0,09942+26,23%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001864+2,92%
Partager
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0,02315-4,33%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4837+2,28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005662+12,11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0,01607+1,83%
U
U$0,01495-21,72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,59-1,45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply