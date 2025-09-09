Why Guillermo Del Toro Is Auctioning Off His Prized Collection Of Memorabilia

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:51
Humanity
H$0.04113+18.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10135+1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016646+1.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.010798+1.03%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01324+5.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715+0.89%

Guilermo del Toro displaying the “Big Baby” shotgun from “Hellboy,” one of the items from the filmmaker’s personal collecton that is going on the auction block.

HA.com

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is parting ways with several items from his prized collection, beginning with an auction that’s set at the end of September.

The first of three separate auctions from The Shape of Water and Pinocchio Oscar winner’s collection comes on the heels of the 2025 Venice International Film Festival debut of the writer-director’s latest film, a big-screen adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers

Heritage Auctions recently announced that The Guillermo del Toro Collection: Bleak House auction will take place on Sept. 26 and online proxy bidding is already underway.

According to a press release from Heritage Auctions, del Toro’s objects up for bids “span his career and obsessions: from his early concept sketch of the vampire in Cronos, to the screen-used “Big Baby” shotgun in Hellboy, to original maquettes of Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water, to Bernie Wrightson illustration plates that directly informed his upcoming Frankenstein.

“The threads of del Toro’s entire career are woven through an auction that also features stunning works from fellow masters of the fantastic: Ray Harryhausen, H.R. Giger, Disney’s Golden Age animators, Robert Crumb, Moebius and more.”

ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

“I have collected for decades,” del Toro said in the Heritage Auctions press release about the upcoming auction. “I believe that collecting is not owning. Collecting is protecting, a sacred duty, being a keeper of a flame, an acolyte.”

As such, recent events like the Los Angeles-area wildfires earlier this year spurred the filmmaker to part ways with his Bleak House collection.

Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers

“This predicament has made me aware of the impossible size of the collection and the responsibility to share this meticulously curated treasure trove with others who might accept the vow to save these pieces of culture and beauty for the generations that follow,” del Toro said in the Heritage press release.

The Guillermo Del Toro Bleak House Auction Later This Month Is The First Of Three Auctions

Collectors will have three opportunities to bid on The Guillermo del Toro Collection: Bleak House. After the first auction on Sept. 26, Heritage Auctions will hold a second auction in the spring of 2026 and a third in the winter of 2026.

Fans who haven’t had a private tour of Guillermo del Toro’s Bleak House have had a chance to experience the filmmaking auteur’s collection in the past, as a touring exhibit of some of the items — titled “At Home with Monsters” — has been featured at such venues as the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

ForbesDoes ‘Conjuring: Last Rites’ Star Patrick Wilson Believe In The Paranormal?By Tim Lammers

Fans and interested bidders, however, will have a chance to see some of del Toro’s auction items in person, as Heritage Auctions is holding public previews of the items on Sept. 11-12, Sept. 15-19 and Sept. 22-25 at auction firm’s Beverly Hills, Calif., gallery.

“Guillermo del Toro’s collection is unlike anything we’ve ever handled. This is not just memorabilia — it’s the visual and emotional DNA of a singular creative force,” said Heritage Auctions executive vice president Joe Maddalena, in the Heritage press release.

“The Shape of Water”(Fox Searchlight, 2017), Full-body conceptual clay maquette for Amphibian Man is part of the Guillermo del Toro auction.

HA.com

“Every piece in this auction offers a window into the heart and mind of a true auteur, someone who has reshaped how we see monsters, myths and ourselves,” Maddalena added. “It’s an extraordinary honor to bring this deeply personal, wildly imaginative and historically important collection to market and to a new generation of collectors.”

Online proxy bidding for The Guillermo del Toro Collection: Bleak House is live on the Heritage Auctions site now and concludes with a floor auction on Sept. 26.

ForbesHorror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release DateBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/08/why-guillermo-del-toro-is-auctioning-off-his-prized-collection-of-memorabilia/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702+0.42%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601+0.63%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0149+1.15%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.601+0.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004892+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10119+0.52%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Spot gold stands above $3,650