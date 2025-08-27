Why Hong Kong Is Driving RWA Tokenization Despite Steep Costs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:25
Hong Kong is moving fast to build its digital finance market through real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and new stablecoin rules. Yet steep costs and compliance demands continue to hold back smaller issuers.

On August 26, trading volumes in the city’s six virtual asset ETFs reached HK$56.4 million ($7.2 million). The figures show steady investor interest despite broader volatility.

RWA Tokenization Faces Steep Entry Costs

RWA projects promise to open global liquidity and expand access for investors. 

However, costs remain prohibitive. Issuing a single tokenized product can exceed RMB 6 million ($820,000), according to PANews.

Brokerage fees take the largest share, while blockchain integration and legal compliance add further expenses. Additional charges for fundraising, cross-border approvals, and promotion increase the total burden.

Breakdown of RWA tokenization issuance costs in Hong Kong

Beyond one-time issuance, companies must also secure licenses. A key Hong Kong financial license costs more than RMB 1.5 million, while a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license can reach into the tens of millions.

Supporters argue tokenization improves efficiency compared to traditional securitization. Yet reliance on oracles, gaps in professional expertise, and the need for costly intermediaries make adoption difficult.

Liquid assets such as money market funds and US Treasurys are seen as the most practical candidates for tokenization. By contrast, illiquid infrastructure projects remain harder to scale.

Hong Kong ETFs Show Investor Appetite

ETF trading patterns reveal a clear preference for Ethereum-based products. China Asset Management’s Ethereum ETF led turnover at nearly HK$26 million on August 26. 

Its Bitcoin product and those of rival issuers Harvest and Bosera drew smaller volumes.

Overall, Ethereum-linked ETFs accounted for almost two-thirds of activity. Analysts say this reflects global trends, where Ethereum supports decentralized applications and yield opportunities beyond price speculation.

Ruihe enters Bitcoin mining

In corporate moves, Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Data Technology Holdings announced plans to expand into Bitcoin through a cloud mining business. The firm signed an outsourcing deal with mining hardware maker Bitmain to run operations. 

The company said outsourcing allows it to avoid heavy capital spending while keeping flexibility. Rewards will be distributed to Ruihe under the agreement.

Stablecoin Rules Create New Framework

Policy changes add another layer to Hong Kong’s digital finance drive. On August 1, the city enforced its Stablecoin Ordinance, setting out licensing requirements for issuers.

Local commentary has urged the government to align the strategy with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and position Hong Kong as a hub for stablecoin issuance. A Financial Development White Paper has been suggested as the next step.

Industry leaders see opportunities. JD.com CEO Richard Liu recently said: 

Together, tokenization, ETFs, and stablecoin regulation highlight Hong Kong’s ambition to secure a leading role in the global digital asset market.

The post Why Hong Kong Is Driving RWA Tokenization Despite Steep Costs appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hong-kong-rwa-tokenization-etf-stablecoin/

