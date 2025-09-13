Why Investing in This Utility-Backed Memecoin is Smarter Than Buying SHIB in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 08:11
Threshold
T$0.01668+1.02%
Waves
WAVES$1.1409+1.50%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001394+4.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005449+5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09526-1.48%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003879+69.31%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.48%

One of the first meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has made waves in the crypto world. However, in 2025, dashboard warnings warn that the meme canine may trip over its own paws.

Regulatory hurdles are being overcome and token burns are happening, but the project feels slow. The ecosystem feels stagnant, and competition is more intense.

The roadmap is stretching, and investors are pivoting to this utility-backed meme, Little Pepe.

Shiba Inu’s Struggles in 2025  

Trading today at $0.00001207, the token’s daily volume still cuddles the $152.7 million mark. Call it a fair-weather fan, though. Year-to-date, the coin has dipped 42.2%, and the decline is evident in these reasons.

  1. Burn Rate Confusion: Days, a tiny crowd sets the charts alight, with 21,292,085 SHIB burned in a record 24 hours, only to see numbers slide again. That 5,223% surge in a single day sounds great, but it’s a one-hit wonder. The weekly burns in 2025 yet again are the same story. Choppy 25.31% spikes aren’t enough to build trust. Reliable volume burns that should fuel a long rally have been scarce, and frequent rally dark candles have set the scene. The steam is leaking away, and trust is thinning as we proceed.
  2. Regulatory Scoop: Indonesia gave a thumbs-up to SHIB by officially adding it to a big roster of 1,444 accepted crypto tokens. But — and it’s a big but — that regulatory stamp of approval hasn’t sparked a coin-burning price spike. Market chatter suggests SHIB is still dragging its feet on its burn rate and ecosystem upgrades, lagging way behind the new tokens everyone’s suddenly excited about.  
  3. Unfounded Expansion Rumours: The Shiba Inu squad is talking big about heading to Asia. Roadmap hints mention pop-ups in Korea, Japan, and even the red-hot mainland China scene. Trouble is, the tour is still in practice mode. Until the team rolls out actual apps and killer use cases, SHIB appears to be set to remain on the same price plateau for a while.  

Why Little Pepe is the Smart Meme

SHIB’s burn oven is still cold, and its promised new features are a punchline. Meanwhile, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quietly gaining the hype-lifting horsepower most meme coins dream about.  

Currently, it’s priced at approximately $0.0021 during its 12th presale round. LILPEPE is clocking up new wallet holders, a utility game plan, and almost surprising presale speed.  

This coin is imprinting itself on an Ethereum-friendly Layer 2 network, which packs in dissolved costs and breakneck transaction speeds — features chains like SHIB still crave. So if you’re itching to park your meme coin cash, swapping older dust like SHIB for Little Pepe looks like the saner move going into 2025.

Little Pepe is proving its worth fast. Despite being a relatively new coin, it has already raised $24.6 million from 12 presale rounds, offloading 15.3 billion tokens. The numbers keep climbing: 39,622 wallets, 29,627 folks in its Telegram, and a $777,000 giveaway that attracted 332,736 entries.

The countdown continues, and the dwindling presale tokens only raise the odds that the coin will skyrocket the moment it hits the exchange.

Why LILPEPE Beats the Competitors

  1. Real Use, Not Just Buzz: While SHIB mostly relies on Twitter memes and influencer shout-outs, LILPEPE is grounded in utility. The coin runs on Ethereum Layer 2, which means fast, free transactions and staking that actually pays. That makes LILPEPE more durable as the hype fades.
  2. Community Muscle: The Little Pepe Telegram keeps growing, proving that real crypto lovers are on the move. In contrast, SHIB’s token burns haven’t met the fanbase’s rising hopes.
  3. Trust Built In: LILPEPE has already passed a Certik audit, so the smart contracts are locked down. And its CoinMarketCap listing is a publicity boost that lends even more trust.
  4. Scarcity and Demand: At the presale, the fast-depleting supply of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) proved it has the hype the whole crypto world’s talking about. Community interest skyrocketed, making the presale stage feel more like a ticket to a sold-out concert. After it lands on the big exchanges, a price jump to $0.0022 in stage 13 of the roadmap shows it’s not a pipe dream—just the community getting ready to buy.

LILPEPE vs. SHIB

Compare LILPEPE with SHIB, and the difference in their roadmaps is hard to articulate. SHIB still leans on random hype, low burns, and the occasional celebrity tweet. LILPEPE flips the playbook.

It’s packing real-world use cases that the tokenomics actually deliver on—first, the Layer 2 on Ethereum that enhances speed and lowers fees.

Second, it’s growing a real community that shows up each night on Telegram, bragging about not only dreams but working utility, making sure the moon memes come with a ticket.

Anyone hunting for a memecoin moon with a seatbelt has to pick LILPEPE over SHIB. After the presale sold out, a larger crowd joined, and when those utility use cases go live in 2025, it’s the name that makes the gains that stick.

Conclusion: The Future of Meme Coins

By the time 2025 rolls around, Little Pepe could be the meme coin to beat, eyeing up to 100 times its current value. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu still leans on tired tricks: coin burns and star shout-outs that worked once, maybe, but feel stale now.

For anybody serious about meme coins that matter, Little Pepe is the pick. Forget the flashy buzz that SHIB brings; LILPEPE is built on a foundation of actual use cases, making it the wiser, longer-term bet. Keep your eyes on the utility, not the celebrity looks.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.  

Next: BlackRock eyes tokenized crypto ETFs and stocks – Report 

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/why-investing-in-this-utility-backed-memecoin-is-smarter-than-buying-shib-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.66-1.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005422+4.71%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145363+5.60%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.51%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007094+3.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy