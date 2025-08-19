Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.49-2.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.48%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.16%
XRP
XRP$2.951-2.05%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.29+0.07%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.69%

Crypto Market Today

The post Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

August 19, 2025 06:10:45 UTC

Bitcoin Futures Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech

The sentiment index in the Bitcoin futures market has cooled to 36%, well below the neutral 50% mark. This comes after a brief spike to 70% between August 11–14, when Bitcoin surged to $123K. Currently trading near $115K, market momentum shows sellers dominating in the short term, with neutral open interest suggesting a shift from euphoria to range trading. Analysts warn that as long as sentiment stays under 45–50%, rallies may face selling pressure, raising the risk of testing $112K. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for the next market trigger.

August 19, 2025 06:06:43 UTC

South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a directive requiring local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services with immediate effect. The regulator said these offerings fall into a legal gray area and pose significant risks, noting that 13% of borrowers have already faced liquidation. Under the order, existing lending contracts can either be extended or repaid, but no new loans are allowed. The FSC also warned that exchanges failing to comply will face on-site inspections and potential penalties. Formal guidelines for crypto lending are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Hyperliquid Founder Denies Market Maker Partnerships, Highlights HLP Pool

Hyperliquid founder Jeff dismissed speculation that the project relies on special arrangements with market makers. Speaking on a podcast, he explained that, unlike many decentralized exchanges that raised funds by securing market-maker investments, Hyperliquid has never adopted that model. Jeff argued such practices create only a “short-term illusion” of liquidity rather than sustainable value. He clarified that the only exception is the HLP liquidity pool, a transparent system open to all users who can deposit directly through the protocol, far removed from traditional market-making agreements.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Institutions Hold $165B in Bitcoin ETFs, Just $25B in Ethereum ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs continue to dominate institutional portfolios, holding a massive $165.57 billion in assets under management (AUM). BlackRock’s IBIT leads with $85.25B, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $36.84B and Grayscale’s GBTC at $21.44B. In comparison, Ethereum spot ETFs collectively hold $25.56 billion, highlighting a stark contrast in allocation. Institutions remain heavily skewed toward Bitcoin, maintaining a 6:1 ratio of BTC to ETH exposure. This trend hints at Bitcoin’s position as the preferred institutional asset, while Ethereum continues to play catch-up despite its growing ETF presence.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/why-is-crypto-market-down-today-bitcoin-ethereum-xrp-news-litecoin-price-and-more/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking