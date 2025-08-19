Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More

The sentiment index in the Bitcoin futures market has cooled to 36%, well below the neutral 50% mark. This comes after a brief spike to 70% between August 11–14, when Bitcoin surged to $123K. Currently trading near $115K, market momentum shows sellers dominating in the short term, with neutral open interest suggesting a shift from euphoria to range trading. Analysts warn that as long as sentiment stays under 45–50%, rallies may face selling pressure, raising the risk of testing $112K. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for the next market trigger.