Why Is LIBRA Token Up 137% Today?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 04:53
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1008-3.22%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-2.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01332-5.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856+6.52%

LIBRA token climbed as high as 137% on August 21 after a U.S. judge ruled to unfreeze $57.6 million in USDC linked to the team.

The decision gave project leaders Hayden Davis and Ben Chow access to their funds again and sparked a sharp move in the token’s price.

Court Order Restores Access to LIBRA Funds

The LIBRA token saw a major price jump after a crucial court decision.

On August 21, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon lifted an earlier order that had frozen $57.6 million in USDC belonging to the LIBRA team.

The money was held in two wallets connected to Hayden Davis, chief executive of Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Mateora.

The freeze had been put in place in June during a lawsuit in which plaintiffs sought more than $100 million in damages.

The plaintiffs argued that the funds should remain locked, but Judge Rochon disagreed.

She said they had not shown evidence of “irreparable harm” and noted that money damages would be enough if the case succeeded.

In her comments, Judge Rochon added that she was doubtful the plaintiffs’ case would hold up in court.

However, she pointed out that the case was still in its early stages. With the ruling, Davis and Chow regained control of the wallets, which contained $13.06 million and $44.59 million.

Lawyers for Davis welcomed the decision, saying it confirmed their view that the case lacked strong grounds.

The ruling also meant the team could again move or use the funds, although blockchain records showed the assets had not yet been transferred out of the wallets.

LIBRA Price Soars After Ruling

The news quickly filtered into the market and drove LIBRA’s token price sharply higher.

According to CoinGecko, the token rose 137% within 24 hours to reach $0.02088899 as of writing.

LIBRA Price Outlook In 24 Hours | Source: Coingecko

The move came after a long period of low activity and signaled renewed interest among traders.

The price chart showed a steep climb from below $0.01 as volumes surged. This rally suggested that the legal outcome was the direct trigger for the move.

Traders responded by buying in as the news spread across platforms and social media.

For some observers, the rally reflected fresh confidence after weeks of uncertainty.

Others noted that the sudden gains might also invite higher volatility. The $57.6 million that had been frozen was still sitting in the wallets.

Similarly, traders were expected to watch closely for any future transfers.

The sharp move also put LIBRA back in focus among meme tokens, which often trade on quick news and speculation rather than long-term fundamentals.

Market attention is now on whether the token can hold its gains or if the price will settle lower once the initial reaction fades.

New Token Buzz: YZY Gains Spotlight

While LIBRA made headlines with its price surge, another token entered the spotlight.

On-chain reports showed that rapper Kanye West (Ye) launched the YZY token, drawing quick attention from traders.

The token began trading without USDC in its liquidity pool, raising comparisons with LIBRA’s setup.

Data from Lookonchain revealed that one insider wallet, marked as 6MNWV8, made a major trade.

The wallet spent 450,611 USDC to buy 1.29 million YZY tokens at $0.35.

Later, it sold 1.04 million YZY for $1.39 million, leaving 249,907 YZY worth around $600,000.

YZY Early Token Purchases | Source: LookonchainYZY Early Token Purchases | Source: Lookonchain

The profit from the trade was more than $1.5 million. This activity suggested that some insiders may have known details about the token’s launch ahead of time.

Multiple wallets were also seen preparing funds in advance, and they bought as soon as YZY was released.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/21/why-is-libra-token-up-137-today/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has launched a new crypto initiative called YZY Money—complete with a native token, a payment processor, and a debit card—on the Solana blockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133-5.80%
YZY
YZY$0.821+64.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00686-2.69%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/08/22 05:15
Partager
US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

The post US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve in March. Trump announced that the reserve would include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA), in addition to Bitcoin. While the Bitcoin and altcoin reserve in question consists of Bitcoin and altcoins seized by the government, it was stated that no other assets will be purchased. At this point, while the US Government had Bitcoin and Ethereum in its possession, there was ETH movement in the US government wallets. According to a post by On Chainlens, the official US government wallet received $332,000 worth of ETH from Coinbase just hours ago. The data suggests these funds are linked to the 2021 Uranium Finance hack. Accordingly, US authorities recovered 76.56 ETH from the 2021 Uranium Finance attack, and Coinbase assisted in this asset transfer. What Happened? The Uranium Finance protocol was hacked in April 2021, and millions of dollars were stolen. However, years later, the incident still has an impact. US authorities managed to seize $31 million linked to this attack in February 2025. A recent Ethereum transfer from Coinbase is part of the recovered assets, proving that recovery efforts are ongoing even years after the hack. While the amount of Ethereum taken by the wallet labeled “Funds Hijacked by Uranium Finance Hacker” appears modest, it has attracted attention due to the government’s efforts to recover ETH seized as a result of the hack. Following the latest login, the US government address currently holds 1,358 ETH, worth approximately $5.83 million. The wallet also contains several more digital tokens, bringing its total balance to approximately $34.71 million. The wallet labeled “Funds Compromised by Uranium Finance Hacker” contains other altcoins besides Ethereum, with a total balance reaching approximately $34.61 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our…
Solana
SOL$180.6-3.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384-5.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,302.43-1.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 04:51
Partager
Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

TLDR Q2 2025 revenue reached HKD5.3 billion, up 7% year over year. Net income rose 113% year over year to HKD2.6 billion. Total trading volume hit HKD3.59 trillion, up 121% year over year. Client assets reached a record HKD974 billion, up 68% year over year. Over 50% of funded accounts came from international clients. Futu [...] The post Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02667-4.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010878-0.15%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/22 05:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Kanye West Unveils Official “YZY Money” Ecosystem on Solana

US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

Futu Holdings Ltd. ($FUTU) Stock: Record Q2 2025 Earnings with Strong Growth

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched