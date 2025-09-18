Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility.

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins.

Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point

BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price.

As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space.

High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue

Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply.

Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins.

A Multi-Asset Platform With True Super App Ambitions

What really sets BlockchainFX apart – and makes its best crypto price predictions for you so compelling – is its multi-asset scope. Users will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised platform.

This integration delivers 10x the asset coverage of competitors like Hyperliquid, opening up multiple revenue streams that feed directly into staking rewards and buybacks. Because it’s fully decentralised, users retain control over their assets while accessing a broad range of markets – an attractive proposition for investors tired of fragmented services.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

Another feature driving BlockchainFX’s reputation as one of the best cryptos to buy is its presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows top-ups with BFX plus over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports up to $100,000 per transaction and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Even better, holders can use their BFX and USDT staking rewards for payments, with acceptance worldwide both online and in stores. This real-world functionality is available only to presale participants, adding another incentive to act early.

Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Pepe Coin, Tron And Even Hyperliquid

Pepe Coin has tapped into meme culture and Tron has built a sizable user base, but both have also seen their prices swing in volatile markets. BlockchainFX’s approach – combining presale incentives, high-yield staking, broad asset coverage and real-world spending – creates a more diversified and revenue-driven ecosystem.

Its decentralised super app model and 10x asset coverage even give it an edge over Hyperliquid, a platform with a nearly $15bn market cap and a top ranking on CoinMarketCap. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX’s blend of features and early-buyer advantages makes it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Price Outlook: $0.024 Today, $0.05 At Launch And Beyond

With $7m in sales already achieved and momentum building, BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 offers significant upside potential. If it lists at $0.05 as planned, early investors could more than double their entry price. Longer term, the platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism, token burns and diversified asset base could support sustained appreciation well beyond initial targets.

These fundamentals explain why BlockchainFX is appearing more frequently in best crypto price predictions for you and “best presales to buy now” discussions.

Final Thoughts On The Growing Excitement Around BFX

As the crypto market matures, projects offering real utility and diversified revenue streams are likely to stand out from meme coins and single-focus platforms. BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 combines a stepped pricing advantage, high-yield staking, a multi-asset decentralised super app and a presale-only Visa Card to create a compelling investment case.

For investors comparing the best cryptos to buy today, BlockchainFX offers a rare chance to enter early into a project designed for both growth and income. With $7m already raised and a $0.05 launch price on the horizon, it may be one of the best presales to buy now before broader market attention drives prices higher.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockchainfx-presale-at-0-024-why-it-could-outperform-pepe-coin-and-tron-with-over-7m-already-raised/

