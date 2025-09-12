Why Jaylin Williams Is Now Even More Important For OKC Thunder

2025/09/12 20:46
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 07: Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 07, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The injury to Thomas Sorber, the Thunder’s recent first-round pick, likely won’t have a significant impact on the outcome of the upcoming season for the Thunder or even the season beyond, for that matter. However, it does impact the rotation, minute allocation and developmental plan for downstream pieces due to that injury.

Perhaps the most notable is Jaylin Williams, who just got a contract extension with the Thunder this summer. While he’s not a nightly rotation piece, he does serve an important role on this team.

The former Arkansas Razorback plays the vast majority of regular season games and, situationally, was super important during Oklahoma City’s playoff run last season, especially in that Nuggets series against Nikola Jokic. Using his size, strength, and strong base proved extremely valuable in those situations. Williams doesn’t look like a star on the stat sheet, but anyone who watched those games knows how important he was in giving OKC a fighting chance inside.

Now, with Sorber’s injury, it provides Williams more of an opportunity to spread his wings. As good as Williams is, Sorber is a phenomenal talent, and the Thunder drafted him because he’s considered a future starting-caliber big.

Sorber could have been in the starting lineup at some point in the next couple of years and for the long haul over the next decade. Williams, as good as he is, is more of a known quantity as a role player, a reserve and an energy guy who can space the floor and use his size to make an impact.

Sorber’s upside is different. He’s a potential future starter, but since Sorber is hurt, that upside is on hold for a year.

That’s to Williams’ benefit. He gets to maintain his role without the conflict of having to give up minutes to Sorber. It’s an opportunity for him to show that maybe he does have more to his game. Perhaps he can become a starting-caliber big, even if it’s not in Oklahoma City, given its depth and contending status.

He’s still a young player at 23 years old and his career could take him elsewhere eventually. What makes this season interesting for him is that the Thunder can’t afford to just use him sparingly. Oklahoma City needs a big man who will take charge, make the hustle plays, keep the ball moving and knock down open threes when defenses sag. That’s exactly the type of role that Williams thrives in. He’s solidified in the rotation now and won’t have to fight with Sorber for minutes.

Williams getting this opportunity is important for the Thunder, too. The team needs him to produce so they can manage Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein’s workloads, stay afloat during injuries and have a reliable big man ready for the playoffs.

In today’s NBA, with so many teams using double-big lineups, having Williams as that situational piece is crucial. Size and strength in the frontcourt is a luxury.

In short, Thomas Sorber’s injury isn’t a massive blow to the Thunder’s overall trajectory, but it does put extra responsibility on Williams to give the team what it needs.

This could end up being a season where he not only keeps the seat warm but also shows that his presence can tilt certain matchups. If he takes another step forward, it might reshape how the Thunder views his long-term spot in its rotation, even once Sorber is healthy again.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/12/why-jaylin-williams-is-now-even-more-important-for-okc-thunder/

