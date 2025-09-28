The post Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins never stop surprising the market. Dogecoin has the legacy, Shiba Inu proved an underdog can rise, and now Layer Brett is the newcomer tipped to outpace them both. Each has a loyal community and unique appeal, but when it comes to 2025, traders are asking whether history will repeat—or whether a new name will steal the show. Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme king still holding the crown Dogecoin is the original meme coin that refuses to disappear. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects. The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. The ShibArmy is still loyal, but for new money coming in, Shiba Inu feels more like an established brand than the next lottery ticket.The challenge now is scale. With tens of billions already priced in, it’s harder for Dogecoin to deliver the kind of exponential runs that define younger tokens. Even so, in meme coin history, Dogecoin has always found a way to bounce back when least expected. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The disciplined underdog Shiba Inu exploded onto the scene in 2021, turning small investments into fortunes and proving that meme coins weren’t just a passing trend. The “ShibArmy” made it one of the most visible tokens in crypto, and since then the project has worked hard to show it’s more than a one-hit wonder. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper… The post Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins never stop surprising the market. Dogecoin has the legacy, Shiba Inu proved an underdog can rise, and now Layer Brett is the newcomer tipped to outpace them both. Each has a loyal community and unique appeal, but when it comes to 2025, traders are asking whether history will repeat—or whether a new name will steal the show. Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme king still holding the crown Dogecoin is the original meme coin that refuses to disappear. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects. The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. The ShibArmy is still loyal, but for new money coming in, Shiba Inu feels more like an established brand than the next lottery ticket.The challenge now is scale. With tens of billions already priced in, it’s harder for Dogecoin to deliver the kind of exponential runs that define younger tokens. Even so, in meme coin history, Dogecoin has always found a way to bounce back when least expected. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The disciplined underdog Shiba Inu exploded onto the scene in 2021, turning small investments into fortunes and proving that meme coins weren’t just a passing trend. The “ShibArmy” made it one of the most visible tokens in crypto, and since then the project has worked hard to show it’s more than a one-hit wonder. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper…

Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:32
Meme coins never stop surprising the market. Dogecoin has the legacy, Shiba Inu proved an underdog can rise, and now Layer Brett is the newcomer tipped to outpace them both. Each has a loyal community and unique appeal, but when it comes to 2025, traders are asking whether history will repeat—or whether a new name will steal the show.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme king still holding the crown

Dogecoin is the original meme coin that refuses to disappear. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects.

The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. The ShibArmy is still loyal, but for new money coming in, Shiba Inu feels more like an established brand than the next lottery ticket.The challenge now is scale. With tens of billions already priced in, it’s harder for Dogecoin to deliver the kind of exponential runs that define younger tokens. Even so, in meme coin history, Dogecoin has always found a way to bounce back when least expected.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The disciplined underdog

Shiba Inu exploded onto the scene in 2021, turning small investments into fortunes and proving that meme coins weren’t just a passing trend. The “ShibArmy” made it one of the most visible tokens in crypto, and since then the project has worked hard to show it’s more than a one-hit wonder.

The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects.

The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. 

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The meme coin built for 2025

Where Dogecoin has history and Shiba Inu has steady development, Layer Brett is bringing something new—meme coin culture fused with real blockchain infrastructure. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and a staking dApp already paying over 600% APY. That kind of utility gives the hype a backbone.

The big draw is price. At under a cent in presale, Layer Brett offers the kind of entry point that makes traders dream of 50x or 100x multiples. Unlike older tokens that already carry heavy valuations, this one has the space to run—and that’s why many are calling it the next breakout candidate.Culture is key too. Layer Brett leans into meme branding while keeping credibility intact with working tech. It’s fun, it’s fast, and it’s fresh. For traders eyeing 2025, Layer Brett looks like the high-risk, high-reward shot worth watching.

Conclusion

Dogecoin still holds cultural weight, Shiba Inu continues to evolve, but Layer Brett feels like the one built for the next cycle. With meme appeal, working tech, and a sub-penny entry price, it’s positioned exactly where traders look for life-changing multiples. If 2025 rewards speed, hype, and early adoption, Layer Brett could be the one that outshines them both.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/dogecoin-shiba-inu-layer-brett-why-lbrett-is-tipped-to-outperform-doge-and-shib-combined-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
