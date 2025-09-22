Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is capturing global investor attention with deflationary tokenomics, AI-powered fairness, and viral community growth.Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is capturing global investor attention with deflationary tokenomics, AI-powered fairness, and viral community growth.

Why MAGAX Could Be the Breakout Meme-to-Earn Token of 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 22:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01182-10.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247-14.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002276-13.95%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298-0.45%
rocket5346

A New Era of Meme Coins

The crypto industry is no stranger to viral meme coins. From Dogecoin to Shiba Inu, these tokens have shown the power of community-driven growth. But 2025 is shaping up differently—investors aren’t just looking for memes, they’re looking for utility. This is where Moonshot MAGAX emerges as a true game-changer.

Currently in its Stage 2 presale at just $0.000293 per token, MAGAX has already attracted tens of thousands of participants worldwide, with demand surging daily. 

You can track its progress live on CoinMarketCap – MAGAX.

What Makes MAGAX Unique?

Unlike traditional meme coins, MAGAX integrates AI technology, deflationary mechanics, and real community incentives into its design.

  • Meme-to-Earn Utility: Users can create, share, and amplify memes across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X — earning MAGAX tokens in the process.
  • AI-Powered Authenticity: The proprietary Loomint AI filters out bots, ensuring rewards go only to genuine participants.
  • Scarcity by Design: With a fixed supply of 1 trillion tokens and a buy-back-and-burn program, MAGAX introduces deflationary pressure missing in most meme coins. Read the MAGAX Whitepaper here. 
  • DAO Governance: Holders help decide ecosystem direction, giving the community real influence over future development.
  • Passive Income: Staking and referral incentives encourage viral adoption and long-term holding.

Why Investors Are Excited

Crypto analysts at outlets like CoinTelegraph and CoinCentral have highlighted MAGAX’s disruptive approach, forecasting potential returns between 150× and 166× depending on adoption speed and market conditions.

Stage 1 sold out rapidly, and with Stage 2 already filling quickly, early buyers are positioning themselves before the price moves higher in Stage 3.

Unlike typical meme tokens, MAGAX also ensures responsible growth with its vesting model—80% of tokens unlock over 12 months to discourage dumps and preserve price stability.

MAGAX vs. The Market

While blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the top of the charts, smaller-cap innovations are often where the biggest short-term gains are found.

MAGAX positions itself right in that sweet spot: a viral-ready, utility-driven project with massive growth potential.

A Limited-Time Window

If you missed Dogecoin’s early days or Shiba Inu’s breakout in 2021, MAGAX could be your second chance. With its Meme-to-Earn ecosystem, AI-enhanced fairness, and rapidly growing presale momentum, it’s more than just hype—it’s innovation meeting culture.

Secure your MAGAX tokens now before Stage 2 closes and be part of the next wave of meme coin success. 

Visit the official MAGAX presale site today to join.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1139-10.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Partager
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Partager
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.0833-6.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4479-13.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002252-15.01%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam