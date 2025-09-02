Why Market Focus Has Shifted From Ripple (XRP) To Top Gainers Solana (SOL) and Layer Brett (LBRETT)

The market is shifting again. Traders who once backed Ripple (XRP) are now moving funds into projects showing stronger momentum. Solana (SOL) has become a top pick, while presale token Layer Brett (LBRETT) is drawing big attention with its mix of meme appeal and technical depth. The trend shows where many believe the next gains will come as 2025 approaches.

Solana keeps attracting buyers

Solana built its name on speed and low fees. That formula has made it a favorite for developers in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. The chain regularly handles millions of transactions, proving it can run at scale while keeping costs predictable.

On price, SOL is trading near $200, with traders watching for a possible breakout higher. Analysts say the steady volume suggests buyers are happy to accumulate at current levels. Large funds are also adding exposure, giving Solana more credibility as a long-term play.

Developers continue to launch projects on the network, showing confidence in its stability. Even when other chains slow, Solana has kept activity high. This consistency is why it’s often seen as the strongest alternative to Ethereum outside of Bitcoin.

Ripple struggles to hold interest

XRP is still one of the biggest coins by market cap, but it hasn’t matched the pace of others. The XRP Price is sitting around $2.80, with repeated attempts to push higher meeting resistance. For many traders, that level has become a ceiling.

The ongoing SEC case has also limited momentum. While Ripple’s payment system is used in cross-border transfers, it hasn’t translated into fresh demand for the token itself. Some analysts argue XRP now acts more like a utility coin than a high-growth asset. With limited upside, investors looking for quick gains are shifting their focus elsewhere.

Why Layer Brett is gaining attention

The project many are rotating into is Layer Brett ($LBRETT). It’s a meme token but built on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it real scalability and very low fees. That structure makes it more usable than older meme plays that relied only on hype.

The presale is priced near $0.005 and offering staking rewards in the thousands of percent APY. That combination has sparked strong demand, with both small buyers and larger holders jumping in. Community activity on Telegram and X has been growing fast, adding to the hype.

Beyond the early buzz, the team has mapped out features to keep people engaged after launch. These include NFT integrations, gamified staking models, and plans for cross-chain use. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built into the system, something traders see as key for long-term growth. Many now compare Layer Brett’s setup to the early days of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, but with stronger infrastructure behind it.

Final thoughts

The shift away from XRP and toward Solana and Layer Brett reflects a clear trend. Traders want either stability with upside or early-stage tokens with explosive potential. Solana offers proven adoption, growing institutional support, and a reliable developer base. Layer Brett delivers meme energy backed by Ethereum Layer 2 utility and rewards that encourage early participation.

For investors, the choice is about risk tolerance. Solana can provide steady growth in the large-cap space, while Layer Brett offers high-risk, high-reward potential in presale. With XRP stuck in place, the market focus is moving quickly to the coins that look ready to lead in 2025.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X