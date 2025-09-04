Why Max Keiser Thinks Michael Saylor Has Become Bitcoin’s Elon Musk

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 22:27
Bitcoin
BTC$109 477,77-2,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09801-1,75%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,0000000951-4,99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016443-8,23%
Wink
LIKE$0,01094-1,60%
WHY
WHY$0,000000026-5,62%

In a new X post, Max Keiser, renowned Bitcoin evangelist, has placed Strategy (MSTR) and its chairman, Michael Saylor, in the same category as Elon Musk and Tesla. The essence of Keiser’s message is that the premium on MSTR stock reflects more than just the Bitcoin holdings of the company, but investor confidence in Saylor.

Through the unconventional analogy, Keiser argues that investors are buying the “jockey, not the horse,” in a similar way to how Tesla once traded at extreme multiples based on belief in Elon Musk’s ability to deliver.

You Might Also Like

The numbers lend weight to that framing. Strategy is by far the largest public holder of Bitcoin, with 636,505 BTC — worth around $70.6 billion at today’s price — on its books. The company’s average purchase cost is $73,765, meaning it is sitting on a 50.5% return on investment, but its stock market value goes much further.

MSTR’s diluted market capitalization has reached $105 billion. When compared with its net Bitcoin value, it trades at an mNAV ratio of 1.48; enterprise value stretches this to 1.53.

Why Strategy?

This is what sets Strategy apart from the rest of the list. BitcoinTreasuriesNet numbers highlight the gap: MARA Holdings, second on the list with 50,639 BTC, trades at a diluted mNAV of only 1.04.

You Might Also Like

Keiser’s comparison shows why Saylor’s company is unique in the world of Bitcoin treasuries. Investors are now looking for more than just exposure to BTC — they want to know that someone with the expertise to manage the biggest corporate Bitcoin collection in history will continue to generate more value.

Source: https://u.today/why-max-keiser-thinks-michael-saylor-has-become-bitcoins-elon-musk

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2781-1,59%
SphereX
HERE$0,000249--%
MAY
MAY$0,04293+0,70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009291-1,41%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,004117+5,34%
MAY
MAY$0,04293+0,70%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005664-9,39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/07 16:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress