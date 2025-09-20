The post Why Morgan Stanley’s revised 60/20/20 portfolio is a wake-up call for investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer, Mike Wilson, has upended conventional wisdom surrounding the classic 60/40 portfolio, advocating instead for a 60/20/20 mix. Gold now joins bonds as a direct allocation for investors seeking resilience in a time of inflation and market volatility. A new framework from Morgan Stanley Instead of relying solely on bonds to offset equity risk, Morgan Stanley recommends a 60/20/20 model that shifts 20% of the portfolio into gold, positioning it as a superior inflation hedge over Treasuries and suggesting shorter-duration bonds to optimize rolling returns. Wilson explained: “Gold is now the asset that demonstrates resilience, surpassing Treasuries. High-quality stocks and gold serve as the most effective hedges.” This marks a break from tradition, as gold outperformed bonds as the classic diversifier for equity portfolios over the last two decades. There has been a global uptick in gold purchases lately, with El Salvador, the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), and Poland all ramping up purchases to historic levels, and central bankers expecting to buy more gold. For investors, this means revisiting assumptions about risk protection. Gold’s safe-haven profile and independence from real rates have converted it into a portfolio mainstay. Morgan Stanley acknowledges that U.S. equities offer “historically low upside” over Treasuries, while long-term bonds are under pressure from rising yields and tight credit spreads. Implications for investors For investors, the new split offers greater protection against inflation and geopolitical risk, which is critical as central banks face supply-side dilemmas and surging deficits. For the U.S. Treasury, Morgan Stanley’s revised portfolio falls like rain on a picnic, as macroeconomist and goldbug Peter Schiff pointed out: “The only way to go from a 60/40 portfolio to a 60/20/20 portfolio is to sell bonds. This amounts to Morgan Stanley reducing U.S. Treasuries to a sell. This could not… The post Why Morgan Stanley’s revised 60/20/20 portfolio is a wake-up call for investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer, Mike Wilson, has upended conventional wisdom surrounding the classic 60/40 portfolio, advocating instead for a 60/20/20 mix. Gold now joins bonds as a direct allocation for investors seeking resilience in a time of inflation and market volatility. A new framework from Morgan Stanley Instead of relying solely on bonds to offset equity risk, Morgan Stanley recommends a 60/20/20 model that shifts 20% of the portfolio into gold, positioning it as a superior inflation hedge over Treasuries and suggesting shorter-duration bonds to optimize rolling returns. Wilson explained: “Gold is now the asset that demonstrates resilience, surpassing Treasuries. High-quality stocks and gold serve as the most effective hedges.” This marks a break from tradition, as gold outperformed bonds as the classic diversifier for equity portfolios over the last two decades. There has been a global uptick in gold purchases lately, with El Salvador, the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), and Poland all ramping up purchases to historic levels, and central bankers expecting to buy more gold. For investors, this means revisiting assumptions about risk protection. Gold’s safe-haven profile and independence from real rates have converted it into a portfolio mainstay. Morgan Stanley acknowledges that U.S. equities offer “historically low upside” over Treasuries, while long-term bonds are under pressure from rising yields and tight credit spreads. Implications for investors For investors, the new split offers greater protection against inflation and geopolitical risk, which is critical as central banks face supply-side dilemmas and surging deficits. For the U.S. Treasury, Morgan Stanley’s revised portfolio falls like rain on a picnic, as macroeconomist and goldbug Peter Schiff pointed out: “The only way to go from a 60/40 portfolio to a 60/20/20 portfolio is to sell bonds. This amounts to Morgan Stanley reducing U.S. Treasuries to a sell. This could not…

Why Morgan Stanley’s revised 60/20/20 portfolio is a wake-up call for investors

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:53
Union
U$0.013266-5.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06339-0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08742+2.52%
Rain Protocol
RAIN$0.0037852+34.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017975+0.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003649+12.17%

Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer, Mike Wilson, has upended conventional wisdom surrounding the classic 60/40 portfolio, advocating instead for a 60/20/20 mix. Gold now joins bonds as a direct allocation for investors seeking resilience in a time of inflation and market volatility.

A new framework from Morgan Stanley

Instead of relying solely on bonds to offset equity risk, Morgan Stanley recommends a 60/20/20 model that shifts 20% of the portfolio into gold, positioning it as a superior inflation hedge over Treasuries and suggesting shorter-duration bonds to optimize rolling returns. Wilson explained:

This marks a break from tradition, as gold outperformed bonds as the classic diversifier for equity portfolios over the last two decades.

There has been a global uptick in gold purchases lately, with El Salvador, the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), and Poland all ramping up purchases to historic levels, and central bankers expecting to buy more gold.

For investors, this means revisiting assumptions about risk protection. Gold’s safe-haven profile and independence from real rates have converted it into a portfolio mainstay.

Morgan Stanley acknowledges that U.S. equities offer “historically low upside” over Treasuries, while long-term bonds are under pressure from rising yields and tight credit spreads.

Implications for investors

For investors, the new split offers greater protection against inflation and geopolitical risk, which is critical as central banks face supply-side dilemmas and surging deficits.

For the U.S. Treasury, Morgan Stanley’s revised portfolio falls like rain on a picnic, as macroeconomist and goldbug Peter Schiff pointed out:

The 60/20/20 portfolio offers higher risk-adjusted returns compared to a pure reliance on bonds, given the fragility of credit markets and uneven rate hikes. Gold’s “anti-fragile” status complements high-quality equity holdings, especially as real interest rates decline in downturns.

Morgan Stanley recommends shorter-duration Treasuries for bond allocations, focusing on five-year notes to better capture returns.

For crypto markets, Morgan Stanley’s elevation of gold is a double-edged sword. The move unveils a deepening skepticism towards fiat debt and long-term government bonds, concerns mirrored by Bitcoin and digital asset advocates.

As investors search for alternatives not correlated with conventional finance, Bitcoin’s digital scarcity narrative becomes increasingly appealing.

Both gold and Bitcoin benefit from narratives around dollar debasement, but institutional advice still aggressively favors gold for now.

Morgan Stanley’s shift to a gold-heavy hedge is a warning shot across the bow of “set and forget” investing. Investors must adapt to a world where classic bonds are losing ground to alternatives that prove their worth in volatility. Bitcoin’s claim as digital gold may have to compete even harder for institutional recognition.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/why-morgan-stanleys-revised-60-20-20-portfolio-is-a-wake-up-call-for-investors/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee