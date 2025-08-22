Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Be the Smarter Play Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 19:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001226-1,60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04524-3,14%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000594-1,16%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002465-3,21%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000545--%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003+7,02%

As the crypto market matures, a new breed of use-case-driven projects is starting to overtake meme-driven coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol has been rising stealthily against Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is worth $0.035 during stage 6 of presale. Investors in the project are on track for at least 400% in returns on investment when MUTM goes live in the market. 

Mutuum Finance has reached $14.7 million raised and more than 15500 buyers of tokens. Whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) have gained cultural popularity and speculative interest, growing interest in Mutuum Finance is centered on its innovative method, sustainability, and capacity to change DeFi lending.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trades Steady At $0.0000125

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001254, exhibiting modest intraday action typical of ultra-liquid, Ethereum-pegged tokens.

The token remains part of the overall crypto ecosystem, with ongoing ecosystem improvements, such as ShibaSwap, governance through its DAO infrastructure, and Layer-2 scaling via Shibarium, keeping the community engaged. For this reason, the ongoing discussion surrounding other Ethereum-based projects such as the Mutuum Finance $0.035 token puts SHIB at risk since MUTM have greater utility planned.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 milestone

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale in 2025 has been a resounding success. Phase 6 sees the project now valued at $0.035. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing DeFi future by bringing a platform with world real-use cases. Presale has been able to attract over 15500 token holders and over $14.7 million inflow.

$100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also offers a $100,000 giveaway. 10 individuals will be rewarded with a Mutuum Finance gift of $10,000 each. The giveaway is just one of the indications that the project really cares about having a lasting and a committed community.

And one more step towards security and transparency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has introduced an Official Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. The project team is awarding the participants a maximum of $50,000 USDT to discover bugs in the project.

The objective of the Bounty program is to identify possible vulnerabilities in the project. Four categories of vulnerabilities are employed in the program for segmentation based on their severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance bases its operations on a two-lending system in which clients enjoy unprecedented flexibility as far as Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) are concerned. With the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) method, lending pools can make use of smart contracts, which have the power to determine whether to modify interest rates based on how the market scenario develops. Fixed incomes are issued by lenders, while borrowers are protected when borrowing.

P2P model avoids middlemen to directly connect lending parties and borrowing parties. Any price-risky asset necessitates such purely decentralized model with maximum user autonomy.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing that real-world utility can overcome meme-driven speculation. With over $14.7 million raised, 15,500+ investors, a CertiK audit, a $50,000 bug bounty, and a $100,000 giveaway, the project is giving rise to both trust and growth. Its dual lending system and newly announced USD-pegged stablecoin separate MUTM from coins such as SHIB that significantly depend on popular opinion. For investors weighing sustainability versus speculation, MUTM is a more prudent, utility-backed wager in 2025. Buy Mutuum Finance now ahead of prices hike to $0.04 in Stage 7.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0,05097-1,18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01311-3,46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1143-3,62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005747+1,95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips