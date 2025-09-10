Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett Over Solana In September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:52
Threshold
T$0.01642+0.92%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008957-4.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.0608-1.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,548.05-0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.12187-4.78%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5353+1.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002757+1.54%
Crypto News

Forget about the predictable ebb and flow of the BTC price for a minute.

While Bitcoin steadily holds its ground with lots of zeroes at the end, and Solana shows impressive resilience, a fresh crypto is quietly stirring the landscape.

Layer Brett is captivating new investors, offering a better user experience, but with a meme coin twist. Its presale makes the perfect entry point at an accessible $0.0055, with a staking APY of over 800%, attracting significant attention.

Layer Brett’s low market cap makes it a winner

Experienced investors know that established giants like Bitcoin and Solana, while secure, simply can’t offer the same exponential growth potential from their current massive market caps.

BTC, despite its huge valuation, moves like a supertanker. Solana, too, has already seen much of its initial pump. Layer Brett, conversely, is a low-cap crypto gem built for a new era. A next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, $LBRETT, is specifically engineered to merge the vibrant culture of memes with essential blockchain functionality. This project is built differently; it offers a high-speed, low-cost environment, a stark contrast to older networks. Imagine taking the fun, community-driven spirit of your favorite meme token and supercharging it with real-world scalability.

Here’s why it’s catching eyes:

  • Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High-speed, low-cost, and scalable infrastructure.
  • Presale Access: Grab $LBRETT now at an early-entry price of $0.0055.
  • Staking Benefits: Grab the falling APY while it lasts. It’s still over 800%.
  • Meme Coin Energy, Real Utility: Unlike many meme tokens with zero utility, Layer Brett offers practical tech-backed solutions.
  • Secure, Decentralized: No KYC, no documentation needed. You own the tokens.

Then there is the massive $1 million giveaway program on the horizon.

BTC price movements

Bitcoin, the undisputed king of crypto, remains a digital gold standard. It’s the original decentralized currency, a store of value, and the benchmark for the entire industry. Currently, the BTC price is over $118,850.14 with a staggering $2.3 trillion market cap. It’s a solid investment, sure, but its days of 100x are long gone. For new crypto investors, the entry point is high, and the growth trajectory is much flatter compared to emerging projects.

Can Solana ever do 100x again?

SOL is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and a hub for DeFi and NFT projects, boasting a current price of $208.03 and a market cap of $112.73 billion. SOL has undeniably been a top gainer, experiencing significant network upgrades and ecosystem growth.

Its price has performed well, reflecting continued investor confidence. However, for those seeking the next 100x altcoin, SOL, like BTC, already carries a substantial valuation. While it will likely continue to thrive, new investors are often searching for opportunities with greater upside from a lower base.

Layer Brett September boom

Thanks to its low cap, tech backing, and meme power, Layer Brett has immense room for growth. Analysts are already predicting its potential to deliver significant returns in September.

Layer Brett offers a compelling narrative: the playful energy of a meme coin meets cutting-edge Layer 2 technology. It presents a clear value proposition for those who missed the early surges of BTC and Solana.

The presale is the ideal entry point, allowing you to secure $LBRETT tokens at $0.0055 and immediately stake them for impressive APY. Plus, the chance to participate in a $1 million giveaway adds another layer of excitement.

Don’t let this opportunity slip by. The future of scalable, community-driven crypto is here, and it’s called Layer Brett.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/btc-price-today-why-new-crypto-investors-favor-layer-brett-over-solana-in-september/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0.01643+1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.010322-4.76%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0277+7.40%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.28-0.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,564.05-0.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.678+0.88%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype