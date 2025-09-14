Why New Crypto Investors Favour Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) In 2025

2025/09/14
Why new crypto investors favour Mutuum Finance (MUTM) over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025 is becoming clear. The Shiba Inu price has continued showing weak performance, while Mutuum Finance is gaining traction with investors seeking practical use cases. 

At the start of this week, Shiba Inu is still struggling under the 200-day EMA, while Mutuum Finance is progressing through its presale and attracting thousands of holders. The growing shift is being reflected in both trading activity and investor preference, highlighting why this new crypto is attracting attention as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Shiba Inu Price Struggles Continue

Shiba Inu has been recording multiple week-on-week losses in recent months. Investors have been waiting for a breakout, but the price has mostly stayed flat. Consequently, new projections now point to a possible low near $0.00001032. Moreover, the token is showing bearish signs as it fails to rise above the $0.00001259 support.

In addition, Shiba Inu’s trading volume has dropped by nearly 47% over the last few days. This decline in volume reflects reduced investor activity. Furthermore, interest in meme tokens has been falling as traders focus more on coins with real-world applications. Consequently, Shiba Inu is facing strong pressure from newer projects offering practical benefits. Therefore, while it still has a large following, the question of whether Shiba Inu remains the best crypto to invest in is increasingly being asked.

Mutuum Finance Presale Update

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, which is already 40% sold out. The current token price stands at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 has raised $15,680,000 so far, with a total of 16,280 holders participating. 

The presale is selling out quickly, and after Phase 6, the price will climb by 14.3% to $0.04 in Phase 7. MUTM is set to launch at $0.06, offering buyers today an ROI ranging between 300% and 500% once the token goes live.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance has already completed its CertiK audit, earning a 95.00 security score. No vulnerabilities were identified, and there have been no incidents in the past 90 days. 

To help increase investor confidence even further, the team has even launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, in partnership with CertiK, in which they will be divided into tiers from low to critical severity.

Lending Model And Utility

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as more than just another new crypto coin. The platform is offering dual lending models, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P), designed to serve both stable assets and more speculative tokens. This structure is encouraging investors who want flexibility in their crypto investing choices.

In the P2C model, stablecoins are pooled in smart contracts where borrowers can access funds, and interest rates adjust dynamically. Meanwhile, the P2P marketplace allows users to set their own lending terms, giving more control and higher potential yields. 

All loans are overcollateralized to protect lenders and ensure solvency, a safeguard that many investors are calling essential when evaluating what crypto to invest in.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance has implemented risk management parameters, including borrow caps, deposit caps, and liquidation thresholds. These safeguards reduce exposure to volatility and maintain balance across the system. 

In addition, the project’s reliance on Chainlink oracles for accurate price feeds enhances security and ensures reliable valuations. Consequently, this framework strengthens Mutuum Finance’s position as one of the best cryptocurrency projects for 2025.

Security, Community, And Growth Potential

Mutuum Finance has been gaining both security and community trust in its reputation. The team is commemorating its biggest giveaway hence far, a $100,000 MUTM reward pool that the team will divide between ten winners, each receiving $10,000. To participate, the participants must spend at least 50 dollars in the presale and go through the proposed procedures. This effort is creating interest and attracting more attention to the presale.

In addition, the community of Mutuum Finance has now thousands of active holders. The project is also targeting to have its listing in leading exchanges after its introduction and this may create liquidity and additional price action. Simultaneously, this focus on orderly lending, transparency and security is reassuring investors that it is not a gambling coin but there is utility behind the platform.

Final Thoughts

New crypto investors are increasingly moving away from meme tokens like Shiba Inu, which continue facing price struggles. Instead, they are directing funds into Mutuum Finance (MUTM), where use cases and structured systems promise stronger potential. In 2025, this preference is underscoring why Mutuum Finance stands out as the best crypto to buy now.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://finbold.com/why-new-crypto-investors-favour-mutuum-finance-mutm-over-shiba-inu-shib-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
