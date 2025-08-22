Why Ondo Finance Could End Up Being The Crypto Wild Card In Q4 2025

Ondo Finance has been making a splash in the crypto market this year, mostly thanks to high-profile deals with key industry players.

It has emerged as one of the top projects in the real-world assets (RWAs) narrative.

Ondo Finance was one of the few crypto projects that managed to push its way into the top 50 list on Coinmarketcap.

Its market cap clocked $2.91 billion at the time of observation, making it the 37th biggest crypto by market cap.

Interestingly, Ondo Finance has only been around since early 2024, and did not exist during the 2021 bull run.

Even more impressive was that it was recently ranked as the top RWAs project by social activity.

The rising social activity behind the project confirms that it has been receiving a lot of attention, which was not coincidental.

Ondo Finance Secures Spotlight Through Strategic Partnerships

While Ondo Finance has achieved significant growth organically, it its rapid rise in popularity was mostly through strategic alliances.

The company has secured deals with some of the top financial institutions in both the traditional and WEB3 financial segments.

In July the project confirmed its involvement in Alchemy Pay. A crypto on-ramp platform seeking to provide access to dollar yields through USDY stablecoin.

It was also involved in the creation of tokenized U.S treasuries on Solana, which could be accessible through Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay and bank transfers.

Ondo Finance has also been collaborating with BlackRock for its BUIDL initiative, which also focused heavily on RWAs.

The list of collaborations also extended to other traditional finance companies like Franklin Templeton, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

The crypto project has also been busy securing strategic partnerships in the WEB3 segment.

Some of the notable ones include Chainlink, Pantera Capital, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), among others.

Ondo Finance was able to secure these partnerships due to its focus on institutional-grade solutions to tokenization.

Its rapid growth also underscores the seriousness behind traditional finance’s silent rush towards tokenization.

ONDO Price Action Recap

Ondo Finance’s ability to bootstrap growth through strategic collaborations and its strategic focus on RWAs aided its robust growth.

Speaking of growth, its native coin ONDO exchanged hands at $0.92 at the time of observation which was equivalent to a 480% upside from its historic low.

Ondo price action/source: TradingView

The cryptocurrency has 3.15 billion coins in circulation and a total supply of 10 billion coins. ONDO price previously hit a $2.14 all-time high in December last year after an impressive Q4 rally.

It was thus trading at a significant discount. But just how far could ONDO go, especially if the RWAs segment enters its parabolic growth phase?

A market cap north of $5 billion would easily put the coin back above the $1.5 price tag, assuming that the supply remains unchanged.

Ondo could easily soar past $3.15 billion if its marketcap pushes above $10 billion. This is a probable goal in the future, given the scope of its operations.

However, it was worth noting that the circulating supply may change, and lead to price dilution.

A deeper dive into its token vesting schedule revealed that ONDO has a 3-4 year gap between each token unlock event.

The first event took place this year, which means that ONDO vesting schedule will not affect price action at least for the next 3 years.

In other words ONDO price predictions above $3 could be achievable in the short to mid-term.

The fact that RWAs are mostly driven by institutional activity also sets Ondo Finance apart from most of the traditional crypto assets. Moreover, it could be the reason for its sustained aggressive growth.