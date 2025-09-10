Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—330x ROI Potential That ETH and SOL Can’t Match

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10
Ozak AI ($OZ) has positioned itself as a pioneering project at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Designed to support predictive financial analytics, real-time data processing, and decentralized data integrity, Ozak AI merges AI-driven automation with robust blockchain infrastructure. The project also uses such technologies as machine learning models, decentralized data vaults, and smart contracts to offer precise market forecasting on cryptocurrencies, equities, and forex. 

The architecture of the platform includes high-level DePIN layers and decentralized storage systems with guarantees of scalability and security. The network also uses IPFS to manage fault-tolerant data using EigenLayer in AVS-validated on Arbitrum Orbit with the option to ensure consistent uptime and secure analytics.

Having over 120.7 million ETH and 541.88 million SOL in their respective markets already, Ozak AI has a different chance with a different growth profile. The percentage of presale completion is a sign of a steady stream of participation, which emphasizes the level of confidence of the investors in both the token and the technology.

Presale Info: Phase-5 Live with Notable Traction.

Phase 5 of the OZ presale is ongoing, and it is being sold at $0.01 per token. So far, 859 million tokens have been sold, which raised more than 2.76 million in funds. This means that there is high investor interest and market demand.

The presale is limited and the total supply is fixed; therefore, the current stage is quickly coming to its end. At the end of this stage, the price will be raised to $0.012. The presale allocation is designed in a manner that rewards early participation, and the next listing price is a target of $1.00, which is a potential return of 330x off the entry point.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Central Technology: Automation, Cross-Chain Compatibility, and Security.

Ozak AI is based on predictive AI agents that will be able to track the market and customize. These agents make use of ARIMA, linear regression, and neural network models to provide data-driven insights in real time. The AI tools are flexible to individual strategies and provide risk estimates on the basis of real-time streams.

The infrastructure of the platform relies on Ozak Stream Network (OSN) to spread the data processing between the nodes to improve the speed and minimize the single points of failure. Arbitrum Orbit is the implementation layer that supports cost-efficient and easily scalable operations of smart contracts. Staking and governance utilities are also available as a platform feature to the holders of $OZ.

The system is based on security. Ozak AI is certified by Certik, and its smart contract and infrastructure have been audited and found valid in terms of safety and performance.

Global Outreach Events and partnerships.

Ozak AI has founded several collaborations in order to expand its practical use. Through the collaboration with SINT, Weblume, and Hive Intel, it is possible to include the predictive knowledge of Ozak AI into broader applications of decentralization. Such strategic alliances help develop and become interoperable within the ecosystem.

The present and future events stress the role of the community in Ozak AI. The project had its exhibition at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali and visited the GM Vietnam Community Event. The world has a roadshow to raise awareness and use. The efforts lead to brand recognition and investor trust.

With the Ozak AI presale that has been heavily technologically supported with verified audits and growing collaborations, an entry price of $0.01 is a promising prospect in a competitive market of digital assets.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI 

