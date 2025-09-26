The post Why Reporting On Hunger Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions affected by Hunger in America SLO Food Bank While food insecurity is on the rise and millions of Americans are grappling with rising costs, economic uncertainty, and fragile social safety nets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to cancel its longstanding Household Food Security Report is especially troubling. What an insult to humanity by announcing this decison during September, the Hunger Action Month, as designated by Feeding Amercia going back to 2007. The annual survey has been a critical tool in understanding who is going hungry, how severe the problem is, and whether public programs are actually working. Doing away with it doesn’t make food insecurity vanish—it makes it harder to see, to measure, and to address. Hunger and homelessness score high (50% – a great deal and 29% – a fair amount) on Americans’ worries list in 2025 Gallup Despite worrying about themselves, American households care very much about their fellow man as identified by recent Gallup research. In 2023 about 13.5% of U.S. housholds were food insecure at some point. Roughly 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure houselds in 2023, nearly 14 million children. This large and growing population deserves to be seen and certainly counted as we collectively attempt to ease their burden. US Food Insecurity is on the Rise Statista The annual USDA report has served for nearly 30 years as a gold standard. It has allowed policymakers, advocates, researchers, and the public to track how many households are food insecure, the trends over time, and disparities among states, rural and urban areas, households with/without children, etc. Without regular, independent reporting, decisions about funding, programs, benefit levels, eligibility, and priorities are being made with less accountability. If you don’t have up‐to‐date data, you’re flying blind. Eliminating the report under the pretext of being “politicized” or… The post Why Reporting On Hunger Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions affected by Hunger in America SLO Food Bank While food insecurity is on the rise and millions of Americans are grappling with rising costs, economic uncertainty, and fragile social safety nets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to cancel its longstanding Household Food Security Report is especially troubling. What an insult to humanity by announcing this decison during September, the Hunger Action Month, as designated by Feeding Amercia going back to 2007. The annual survey has been a critical tool in understanding who is going hungry, how severe the problem is, and whether public programs are actually working. Doing away with it doesn’t make food insecurity vanish—it makes it harder to see, to measure, and to address. Hunger and homelessness score high (50% – a great deal and 29% – a fair amount) on Americans’ worries list in 2025 Gallup Despite worrying about themselves, American households care very much about their fellow man as identified by recent Gallup research. In 2023 about 13.5% of U.S. housholds were food insecure at some point. Roughly 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure houselds in 2023, nearly 14 million children. This large and growing population deserves to be seen and certainly counted as we collectively attempt to ease their burden. US Food Insecurity is on the Rise Statista The annual USDA report has served for nearly 30 years as a gold standard. It has allowed policymakers, advocates, researchers, and the public to track how many households are food insecure, the trends over time, and disparities among states, rural and urban areas, households with/without children, etc. Without regular, independent reporting, decisions about funding, programs, benefit levels, eligibility, and priorities are being made with less accountability. If you don’t have up‐to‐date data, you’re flying blind. Eliminating the report under the pretext of being “politicized” or…

Why Reporting On Hunger Matters

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:36
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016894-1.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0716-11.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009983-3.21%
Union
U$0.009936-6.08%

Millions affected by Hunger in America

SLO Food Bank

While food insecurity is on the rise and millions of Americans are grappling with rising costs, economic uncertainty, and fragile social safety nets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to cancel its longstanding Household Food Security Report is especially troubling.

What an insult to humanity by announcing this decison during September, the Hunger Action Month, as designated by Feeding Amercia going back to 2007. The annual survey has been a critical tool in understanding who is going hungry, how severe the problem is, and whether public programs are actually working. Doing away with it doesn’t make food insecurity vanish—it makes it harder to see, to measure, and to address.

Hunger and homelessness score high (50% – a great deal and 29% – a fair amount) on Americans’ worries list in 2025

Gallup

Despite worrying about themselves, American households care very much about their fellow man as identified by recent Gallup research. In 2023 about 13.5% of U.S. housholds were food insecure at some point. Roughly 47.4 million people lived in food-insecure houselds in 2023, nearly 14 million children. This large and growing population deserves to be seen and certainly counted as we collectively attempt to ease their burden.

US Food Insecurity is on the Rise

Statista

The annual USDA report has served for nearly 30 years as a gold standard. It has allowed policymakers, advocates, researchers, and the public to track how many households are food insecure, the trends over time, and disparities among states, rural and urban areas, households with/without children, etc.

Without regular, independent reporting, decisions about funding, programs, benefit levels, eligibility, and priorities are being made with less accountability. If you don’t have up‐to‐date data, you’re flying blind.

Eliminating the report under the pretext of being “politicized” or “redundant” is not credible. All large data collection efforts have limitations; what matters is how data are improved and used—not whether it’s perfect.

Many federal, state, and community programs rely on USDA data to shape and evaluate interventions. For example, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), food banks, school lunch programs, emergency food assistance, etc., use these annual measures to learn whether their efforts are helping. Without a reliable benchmark, it’s much harder to see where gaps exist or where help should be targeted.

With cuts to food assistance policies under way, raising work requirements for SNAP, inflation affecting food prices, and rising housing and transportation costs—all things that tend to increase food insecurity—the need for current data is more acute than ever. It should be noted that roughly 22.3 million families would lose some or all SNAP benefits under the current proposed changes by the administration.

SNAP Cost Implications on states equals arge benefit Cuts

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

There is a danger of undercounting and complacency in removing tools that quantify problem risks. The lack of data creates a perception that the problem is “solved,” or not serious—especially if other comparable data collected is less visible, less frequently updated, or less precise. When data collection is curtailed or dropped, marginalized or vulnerable populations—children, elderly, people with disabilities, communities of color—are disproportionately harmed because their experiences tend to be least visible already. It’s often the case that when governments cease to measure something reliably, it’s easier to dismiss or minimize it. But the absence of data does not equal the absence of a problem.

USDA claims there are “more timely and accurate data sets” that can replace the annual report. But so far, none match all the dimensions: national, state-level, demographic detail, longitudinal trends, policy evaluation. Using imperfect or proxy data might obscure things like seasonal fluctuations, the impact of specific policy changes, geographic variation, or how households are coping (e.g. reducing dietary quality, skipping meals). These subtleties matter for a humane, effective response.

If the report needs modernization, invest in improving it. But do not abandon the only nationwide, independent measure of food insecurity. Americans deserve policies informed by facts—not blind guesses.

The policy consequences are already huge, without the USDA’s survey, it will be harder for Congress, state legislatures, and local governments to make the case for or against policy adjustments—whether that’s SNAP eligibility, emergency allotments, school meals, expansions of food bank funding, or other interventions.

Ending the USDA’s Household Food Security Report is not just a blow to statistical tracking—it’s a blow to accountability, to targeted policy, and to recognizing the lived realities of millions of Americans.

The moral dimension should not be ignored given people are going hungry, it’s society’s responsibility to know it, to count them, and to act. A government that declines to count and report large-scale suffering is shirking its duty.

Congress should press USDA to reverse this decision immediately. Hunger should be fought, not hidden. We can, and should demand better!

For now, there is a way for you to make a difference, be part of the fight to end hunger and food insecurity in America. Join Feeding America’s The Campaign to End Hunger by signing the pledge. Elected officials will listen to combined forces that care about ending hunger!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/philkafarakis/2025/09/25/dont-starve-the-data-why-reporting-on-hunger-matters/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001534-6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Partager
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.16-9.87%
Aster
ASTER$1.8711-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-9.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Partager
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$947.8-6.78%
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11095-3.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex