Why Smart Investors No Longer Trust US CPI

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:38
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00113-5.83%
Cellframe
CELL$0.2103-2.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005111-2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08699-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.2+0.92%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00536+6.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

The reliability of US inflation statistics is under heightened scrutiny after it emerged that more than one-third of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) relied on estimated rather than observed prices.

Economists warn that the growing use of imputed data threatens the credibility of a key benchmark for Federal Reserve policy and investor expectations.

More CPI Prices Are Now “Best Guesses”

The share of estimated prices in the US CPI climbed to 36% in August 2025, according to figures highlighted by market commentary outlet The Kobeissi Letter and confirmed by Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methodology. That is up from 32% in July and represents the highest proportion since the BLS began tracking the metric.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Ordinarily, the CPI is compiled from about 90,000 monthly price quotes across roughly 200 categories of goods and services collected by several hundred field staff in 75 urban areas. When price data is missing, the BLS uses a “different-cell imputation” technique to fill gaps, drawing on related categories or comparable items. Historically, only about 10% of the index required such estimation.

However, since the second half of 2024, reliance on imputation has risen sharply, surpassing 30% throughout 2025. Analysts attribute the increase to pandemic-related data collection challenges, shifting consumption patterns, and difficulty obtaining timely quotes for volatile categories like housing and medical services.

Significant increase in the share of alternate estimation in the CPI 　Sources: BLS, Apollo Chief Economist

Markets Eye Fed Policy amid Data Questions

The CPI is the Federal Reserve’s primary gauge of consumer inflation and a cornerstone for interest rates and monetary policy decisions. A widening divergence between perceived household price pressures and official data could complicate the Fed’s inflation-targeting strategy and erode public confidence in its policy signals.

“Markets rely on CPI for a clear read on inflation,” said one independent economist. “If more than a third of the index is based on estimates, that introduces noise and raises questions about how accurately the data reflects real consumer costs.”

Investors already on edge over the Fed’s next moves may become more volatile if doubts about CPI accuracy persist. Bond markets, in particular, could see sharper reactions to CPI releases if traders suspect that headline figures understate actual inflationary trends.

Pressure Builds for BLS Transparency

Economists and market participants are urging the BLS to provide more detail on which CPI components rely on imputed data and how those estimates are derived. While imputation is a standard statistical practice, the scale of its current use has surprised many observers and underscores the need for robust disclosure.

For now, the BLS maintains that its procedures meet established statistical standards. Still, with the proportion of estimated prices at record levels, pressure is mounting for the agency to bolster confidence in one of the world’s most closely watched economic indicators.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/why-smart-investors-no-longer-trust-us-cpi/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,430.8+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-0.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135171+1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 09:00
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276+2.14%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01699-5.71%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3161+1.47%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003755-4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523--%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals