Why Solana Treasury Companies May Outshine BTC and ETH in 2025

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/17 04:21
Solana
SOL$238.79+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,928.91+1.36%
MAY
MAY$0.0433+0.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.72-0.13%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003103+1.43%

Analysts have forecasted that Solana (SOL) treasury companies might outshine Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in 2025.

Galaxy’s Michael Marcantonio outlined various reasons why SOL is the superior choice for such companies, including its higher staging yield and throughput.

Expert Backs SOL as High-Yield Reserve Asset

Marcantonio shared his views in a September 15 X post, where he argued that SOL offers treasury firms unique advantages compared to its larger competitors. He explained that SOL has a gross staking yield of about 7–8%, compared with just 3–4% for ETH. Reinvesting these rewards allows a treasury’s net asset value (NAV) to grow faster, creating a steady income stream.

He gave the example of a $9 billion ETH treasury that could produce around $300 million per year, noting that SOL’s higher rate gives it an even stronger position. On the other hand, BTC does not provide any yield, so companies holding it as a reserve asset cannot generate the same kind of returns.

The expert also talked about SOL’s strong transaction throughput, noting that despite its market cap being five to six times smaller than ETH’s, it handles more transactions and reaches more users. He explained that this level of network activity gives firms that accumulate the former greater upside. This is because their NAV per share can grow from treasury mechanics, and the possibility of SOL being valued higher when compared with ETH.

The 38-year-old also looked at volatility and growth. He noted that SOL has historically been more volatile than its counterparts, with levels around 80% compared to 40% for BTC and 65% for ETH. This difference makes financing tools such as convertible bonds, warrants, and structured deals cheaper for companies that have SOL in their treasuries, and helps them accumulate tokens at a faster pace.

He added that this kind of dilution increases the number of tokens per share more quickly, which boosts net asset value.

SOL Gains Ground in Corporate Stockpiles

Marcantonio further explained that ETH is already widely used by institutions, while SOL is still in its growth stage. That means reserve companies linked to the latter can benefit from its financial characteristics and expanding adoption.

BTC and ETH remain the dominant assets in corporate treasuries, with over 130 publicly traded firms holding the former and more than 40 accumulating the latter as strategic reserves.

Flagship companies like Strategy and Metaplanet continue to build their positions in BTC, while others, such as BitMine Immersion Technologies and SharpLink Gaming, accumulate ETH. However, a new wave of treasury firms is also turning to SOL.

In the lead is Upexi Inc., holding over 2 million of the cryptocurrency, followed by DeFi Development Corp., which reported nearly 1 million SOL in its treasury, and Sol Strategies Inc., which has 260,000 SOL on its books.

The post Why Solana Treasury Companies May Outshine BTC and ETH in 2025 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa