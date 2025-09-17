Why Spain’s Largest Bank Offers Crypto Trading

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 09:26
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193973-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08699-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385+4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017371-0.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.010146+0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08895-1.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

Banco Santander, the largest bank in Spain and fourth-largest in Europe, is rolling out a crypto trading service. For now, the rollout will only cover users in Germany before future expansions.

The firm will allow buying, selling, and trading of five assets: Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano. It plans to add more tokens and more functionality soon.

Crypto Adoption in Spain

A few of Spain’s prominent companies have been exploring the crypto space recently; in June, a major coffee firm totally pivoted to Bitcoin acquisition. This led to a massive stock surge for the company, and now, Banco Santander is exploring the Web3 sector in its own right.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Openbank, the firm’s all-digital platform, will be the home for this rollout. Starting today, Openbank users in Germany gained access to full trading capabilities for several assets.

The bank is using this country as a testing ground; the crypto trading platform will reach customers in Spain in the next few weeks.

At present, Banco Santander is allowing Openbank customers to buy, sell, or hold five assets: Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano. The bank is planning to add more tokens in the future, alongside crypto conversion options.

The Bank’s Future Plans

During this pilot, users can only exchange each token for fiat, but this will change soon. One company executive was particularly enthusiastic about expanding the program:

Because this bank is based in Spain, it has to meet compliance with EU crypto regulations like MiCA. Banco Santander emphasized that it will offer the relevant consumer protection protocols, as well as 1.49% fees on token sales and purchases.

It’s unclear if these fees will also apply to future token-to-token conversions.

TradFi has been getting particularly involved with crypto lately, and Spain’s largest bank is joining the trend. If this rollout goes well, it could encourage broader adoption from the finance industry across Europe.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/spain-largest-bank-crypto-trading-banco-santander/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,430.8+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-0.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135171+1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 09:00
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276+2.14%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01699-5.71%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3161+1.47%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003755-4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523--%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals