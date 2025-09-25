The post Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 07:00 A decade ago, stablecoins emerged as a niche solution for crypto traders looking to escape volatility without leaving the blockchain. Today, they’ve grown into a multi-trillion-dollar settlement layer – and some observers believe their next frontier could be the credit card industry itself. The appeal is straightforward: stablecoin transfers are nearly instant and cost a fraction of what traditional cards charge. Merchants currently hand over more than $100 billion each year in swipe fees, with rates climbing as high as 3.5% per transaction. For retailers working on slim margins, shifting even a portion of that flow to blockchain rails could prove transformative. Beyond cost savings, the user experience is also different. Stablecoin transactions don’t come with interest charges or annual fees, and settlement times are measured in seconds, not business days. These advantages explain why Visa and Mastercard have both begun pilot programs in the digital asset space – a defensive move as blockchain alternatives gain ground. But adoption won’t be automatic. Credit cards benefit from decades of legal protection and consumer trust. By contrast, stablecoin frameworks remain patchy, though the recent passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act marked a step toward clearer oversight. Until protections catch up, many users may be reluctant to treat stablecoins as a full substitute for their plastic. Even so, momentum is building. Banks, fintechs, and payment providers are already experimenting with stablecoin rails. If regulatory clarity improves, the combination of speed, efficiency, and lower costs could erode the dominance of legacy networks and put blockchain at the center of everyday commerce. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own… The post Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 07:00 A decade ago, stablecoins emerged as a niche solution for crypto traders looking to escape volatility without leaving the blockchain. Today, they’ve grown into a multi-trillion-dollar settlement layer – and some observers believe their next frontier could be the credit card industry itself. The appeal is straightforward: stablecoin transfers are nearly instant and cost a fraction of what traditional cards charge. Merchants currently hand over more than $100 billion each year in swipe fees, with rates climbing as high as 3.5% per transaction. For retailers working on slim margins, shifting even a portion of that flow to blockchain rails could prove transformative. Beyond cost savings, the user experience is also different. Stablecoin transactions don’t come with interest charges or annual fees, and settlement times are measured in seconds, not business days. These advantages explain why Visa and Mastercard have both begun pilot programs in the digital asset space – a defensive move as blockchain alternatives gain ground. But adoption won’t be automatic. Credit cards benefit from decades of legal protection and consumer trust. By contrast, stablecoin frameworks remain patchy, though the recent passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act marked a step toward clearer oversight. Until protections catch up, many users may be reluctant to treat stablecoins as a full substitute for their plastic. Even so, momentum is building. Banks, fintechs, and payment providers are already experimenting with stablecoin rails. If regulatory clarity improves, the combination of speed, efficiency, and lower costs could erode the dominance of legacy networks and put blockchain at the center of everyday commerce. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own…

Why Stablecoins Could Rewrite the Future of Payments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 12:01
Threshold
T$0.01542-0.25%
Union
U$0.010018+1.01%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03209-2.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004418-4.47%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00121-1.62%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12565+1.11%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000325+8.69%
Fintech
  • 25 September 2025
  • |
  • 07:00

A decade ago, stablecoins emerged as a niche solution for crypto traders looking to escape volatility without leaving the blockchain.

Today, they’ve grown into a multi-trillion-dollar settlement layer – and some observers believe their next frontier could be the credit card industry itself.

The appeal is straightforward: stablecoin transfers are nearly instant and cost a fraction of what traditional cards charge. Merchants currently hand over more than $100 billion each year in swipe fees, with rates climbing as high as 3.5% per transaction. For retailers working on slim margins, shifting even a portion of that flow to blockchain rails could prove transformative.

Beyond cost savings, the user experience is also different. Stablecoin transactions don’t come with interest charges or annual fees, and settlement times are measured in seconds, not business days.

These advantages explain why Visa and Mastercard have both begun pilot programs in the digital asset space – a defensive move as blockchain alternatives gain ground.

But adoption won’t be automatic. Credit cards benefit from decades of legal protection and consumer trust. By contrast, stablecoin frameworks remain patchy, though the recent passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act marked a step toward clearer oversight. Until protections catch up, many users may be reluctant to treat stablecoins as a full substitute for their plastic.

Even so, momentum is building. Banks, fintechs, and payment providers are already experimenting with stablecoin rails. If regulatory clarity improves, the combination of speed, efficiency, and lower costs could erode the dominance of legacy networks and put blockchain at the center of everyday commerce.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/why-stablecoins-could-rewrite-the-future-of-payments/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4179-3.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553+0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Partager
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01423-5.51%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-2.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Partager
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.009961+0.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08395-1.53%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins