Why the EU Should Embrace Ethereum for Digital Sovereignty

Par : Medium
2025/08/22 00:04
DAR Open Network
D$0.03234-3.26%
Threshold
T$0.01602-0.80%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022668-0.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004843+0.22%
GET
GET$0.009915-2.76%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856+7.20%

Europe is betting on chips, AI, and clouds but overlooking protocols that hardwire sovereignty into the internet itself.

Europe wants digital sovereignty. What it has instead is dependency: data centres powered by foreign providers, chips made in Asia, and cloud platforms owned in the US.

The European Commission’s main overarching policy framework for tackling this is the Digital Decade programme, which sets targets for Europe’s digital transformation by 2030. And while its scope goes beyond sovereignty, the targets it sets for infrastructure, skills, and public services are central to that debate. Progress is tracked each year in the State of the Digital Decade report.

One of the key findings from the 2025 edition is that “a substantial portion of governmental digital infrastructure continues to depend on service providers outside the EU.” The Commission has scheduled a review in 2026 to determine whether the Digital Decade targets remain realistic and whether the framework itself needs updating. This review will be an important opportunity to reassess how Europe approaches digital sovereignty and whether current efforts are enough. My take is that, as things stand, the answer is no.

Protocols as Sovereign Infrastructure

The EU continues to frame sovereignty in terms of where infrastructure is located and who owns it. That approach risks overlooking the deeper layer that actually determines how systems function. Protocols are what make digital environments interoperable and resilient. They set the terms of openness or closure, transparency or opacity, distribution or capture. Sovereignty in this context does not mean ownership but the capacity to rely on digital systems that are accessible to everyone on equal terms and cannot be unilaterally restricted by external actors.

This is where Ethereum comes in.

Ethereum provides a neutral settlement layer that anyone can build on without requiring permission from a corporate gatekeeper. No single entity decides who participates or how transactions are validated. Governance happens in the open, through public forums and visible code repositories, rather than behind closed doors.

Cloud services or chip factories can be bought, regulated, or nationalised, but they remain corporate or national assets. Ethereum functions as a digital commons: open, transparent and resilient by design. No single actor owns or controls it, and its continuity comes from the protocol itself rather than the policies of any company or government.

The EU’s Digital Decade sets ambitious targets across four areas. But sovereignty is not just about infrastructure and platforms. It also depends on the protocols that make them open, secure, and interoperable. Image credit: The European Commission

Ethereum: A close match with the Digital Decade

The EU’s Digital Decade strategy calls for large-scale public and private investment in infrastructure that reflects European values of openness, privacy, and resilience. Ethereum already demonstrates those qualities in practice:

  • Privacy-preserving compliance: The EU treats privacy as a fundamental right and has anchored regulation from GDPR to eIDAS on that principle. Ethereum’s research community has been at the frontier of zero-knowledge proofs, which make it possible to verify claims such as age, identity, or solvency without exposing the underlying data. This is the technical realisation of “data minimisation,” which Brussels has legislated for more than a decade.
  • Security and resilience: The Digital Decade report stresses the need for trusted and transparent systems. Ethereum is secured by thousands of independent validators distributed globally, including an increasing number in Europe. The wider community can scrutinise any weakness in the code. The system has been tested in adversarial conditions for years while securing billions in economic value.
  • Interoperability and openness: Europe has long pushed for interoperability to avoid vendor lock-in, from the Data Act to the Open Data Directive. Ethereum is built around composability: applications connect and interact without licenses or bilateral contracts. It is a working open standard for digital infrastructure.
  • Public services and transparency: The Digital Decade sets benchmarks for digitising public services, from eID to health records. Ethereum can underpin verifiable registries, procurement platforms, or funding systems for public goods. Citizens could interact with infrastructure that is transparent by default and verifiable by anyone.
  • Energy efficiency: After ‘the Merge’ upgrade in 2022, Ethereum shifted from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake and reduced its energy use by around 99.95 per cent, according to independent analyses. This was a structural redesign of the network’s consensus mechanism, proving that a global decentralised system can meet climate goals without sacrificing security.

How Europe Could Engage with Ethereum

Betting on Ethereum does not mean owning or controlling it. The opportunity lies in recognising it as a digital commons and participating more actively in its ecosystem.

  • Supporting public goods: Ethereum has pioneered funding mechanisms such as quadratic funding and retroactive grants to support digital commons. These approaches demonstrate that shared resources can be sustained collectively and transparently, without relying on a single institution. The EU already supports digital commons through programmes such as NGI and Horizon, yet much of that funding remains tied to isolated projects. Channelling some of this investment into public goods built on Ethereum — like identity systems, registries, or civic platforms — would go further, because these tools are open-source and reusable across the wider ecosystem.
  • Supporting validator diversity: Ethereum’s resilience depends on the diversity of its validator set. Europe can contribute by ensuring conditions that make it easier for validators to operate here. That could mean encouraging renewable-powered data centres, clarifying the legal framework for institutions that want to participate, or supporting universities and cooperatives to run validators as part of digital commons projects. The aim is not control but contribution: a diverse validator set makes the network stronger for everyone.
  • Advancing research in privacy and cryptography: Ethereum’s research community leads in zero-knowledge proofs and other privacy-preserving technologies. These tools embody principles the EU has been legislating for years: privacy by design, user control, and data minimisation. Funding this research through European universities and institutes reinforces Europe’s academic leadership and contributes directly to protocol-level innovation.
  • Growing skills and talent: One of the Digital Decade’s targets is to reach 20 million ICT specialists in the EU by 2030. Ethereum has one of the world’s largest open developer communities. Supporting education and training in Ethereum development helps the EU meet its Digital Decade targets while keeping expertise and entrepreneurship within Europe.
  • Standard-setting and regulatory sandboxes: Engaging with Ethereum through regulatory sandboxes or pilot projects would allow European institutions to test decentralised infrastructure in practice. That creates learning opportunities for policymakers and ensures that regulation evolves with the technology rather than against it.

Ethereum does not require Europe to thrive. But if Europe is serious about sovereignty, it should want Ethereum to thrive here, as part of the open infrastructure its citizens can trust and build on.

For thoughts on why Web3 still isn’t fully grasped, check out my article “Why the EU Still Doesn’t Get Web3 — And How We Can Change That”. And if you’d like my take on Ethereum — and how we can shift the narrative around it — you’ll find that piece here.

Why the EU Should Embrace Ethereum for Digital Sovereignty was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01941-0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707-11.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,671.6-0.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03846-7.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation