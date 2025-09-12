Why the GENIUS Act, Not State Licenses, Could Decide Hyperliquid’s USDH Future

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/12 01:37
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03832+0.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12343-13.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002003+1.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-3.38%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859-7.92%

TLDR:

  • GENIUS Act rules will not be effective until November 2026, leaving current law as the main compliance standard.
  • Stablecoins over $10B supply will be required to follow federal compliance, not state-chartered pathways.
  • State regulation offers limited benefits for USDH if its supply exceeds $10B, pushing issuers toward federal rules.
  • Evaluating USDH proposals now is about the team’s readiness to meet GENIUS standards when they are finalized.

The debate around USDH is pulling in regulators, crypto lawyers, and investors. At the center is the GENIUS Act, a law still months away from becoming active. Its rulemaking period runs through July 2026, setting an effective date in November 2026. 

Until then, USDH must operate under the same rules that applied years ago. This timing is shaping the discussion about how the project should prepare.

Crypto lawyer Jake Chervinsky pointed out that there is no such thing as a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin right now. He explained that the bill outlines a framework but leaves regulators to write the details. 

Those rules must be completed before compliance can even be measured. This means current debates over whether USDH already meets GENIUS standards might be premature.

Current Law Shapes USDH Strategy

Chervinsky stressed that what matters today is that USDH follows existing regulations. He warned that rushing toward compliance with rules that do not exist yet could waste time and resources. This includes efforts to secure state charters and licenses ahead of the federal timeline.

State pathways will be available for stablecoins under $10B in supply, but not for those that grow larger. If USDH expands beyond that threshold, federal compliance will be mandatory. That means either becoming a regulated bank or obtaining a charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

For issuers expecting USDH to scale, focusing on state-level licenses may provide little benefit. Chervinsky argued that the real work will come later, as federal requirements take hold. The effort now is to maintain compliance under existing law until the GENIUS rules arrive.

Preparing for GENIUS Act Compliance

The next test for USDH is not just legal but operational. Chervinsky suggested that the key question is whether the team can adapt once the rules are finalized. That includes securing the right licenses and meeting federal oversight requirements.

This approach echoes a statement by Campbell J. Austin, who noted that distribution is the key economic factor for stablecoins. The ability to scale while staying compliant will determine which projects succeed after 2026.

Investors watching USDH are tracking both legal readiness and go-to-market execution. The project will need to navigate current law while building toward a compliance framework that does not yet exist.

The post Why the GENIUS Act, Not State Licenses, Could Decide Hyperliquid’s USDH Future appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now