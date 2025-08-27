Why the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Has Far More Upside Ahead

When thinking of the biggest underdog stories in the crypto market, Pepe Coin (PEPE) comes to mind.

The meme coin did massive numbers in 2024, reaching a new all-time high. Before its rise, meme coins like DOGE had also reached unprecedented highs.

However, as PEPE seems to be declining, a new meme coin called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is building up momentum as the best crypto to buy now. Dubbed “PEPE 2.0,” the Layer Brett presale has crossed $1.3 million in a few weeks. The quick presale speed has caused an optimistic Layer Brett price prediction of 15,000x in 2025. Let’s find out how Layer Brett compares to other meme coins like Pepe Coin.

Layer Brett is poised to be the next 100x crypto

When thinking of the hottest presales right now, Layer Brett is one of the top names in the crypto market. The new crypto project recently started its presale, which has already raised over $1.3 million in initial funding. Additionally, the unprecedented presale raise is followed by increases in the LBRETT price.

This has caused investors to flock to Layer Brett for its short-term gains ahead of the full project launch. However, long-term investors are more keen on Layer Brett’s potential. The project isn’t just another meme coin chasing hype. It’s building on Ethereum’s Layer 2 blockchain with a clear focus on speed and scalability, making it a growing choice among traders.

Investors are also looking to leverage Layer Brett’s decentralized finance (DeFi) integration, which allows it to support features like crypto staking, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps).

With these features, LBRETT combines the viral energy of a top meme coin with the utility of a DeFi coin. Investors are already calling it one of the best crypto presales of 2025, with Layer Brett price predictions suggesting it could rally well beyond the early stages once it launches fully and gets listed on major exchanges.

Why analysts think LBRETT could outshine PEPE

PEPE needs no introduction among meme coin investors due to its viral run between 2024 and 2024. However, like most meme coins, Pepe Coin lacks real use cases and leverages its hype and popularity in the meme coin ecosystem. As a result, the PEPE trajectory has nosedived since it reached its 2024 all-time high of $0.000028. Additionally, the PEPE price has been declining in the past month, falling by nearly 20% to reach $0.000010.

Meanwhile, LBRETT is still a small-cap altcoin. What makes this project particularly more exciting than PEPE is its design on Ethereum and the Layer 2 blockchain. That means faster, cheaper transactions, making it a low gas fee crypto that directly addresses one of the biggest complaints meme coin traders have had with ERC-20 tokens in the past.

Layer Brett price prediction 2025: How high can LBRETT go?

Based on the current presale momentum, Layer Brett is poised for a minimum 100x move after the project launches fully. Some analysts even predict a 15,000% jump based on its potential upside, especially if its community growth and meme virality mirror what we saw with Pepe Coin, DOGE, and SHIB in the past.

Conclusion

For investors looking for low-cap crypto gems, Layer Brett is being touted as a top pick for the short-term and also one of the best long-term crypto picks.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com 

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett 

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/layer-brett-price-forecast-why-the-meme-coin-dubbed-pepe-2-0-has-far-more-upside-ahead/

