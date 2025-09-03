Why “The5ers” Is One of the Most Talked-About Prop Firms for Traders

Par : Medium
2025/09/03 14:17
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-1.14%

If you’ve spent any time in trading communities lately, you’ve probably heard the name The5ers come up. This prop trading firm has been making waves among both beginner and experienced traders — but what exactly makes it so popular?

Is it the flexible funding programs? The opportunity to trade with real capital without risking your own money? Or the simple fact that The5%ers offers one of the most accessible ways to become a professional trader?

In this article, we’ll break down what The5ers is, how it works, and why so many traders are choosing it over traditional routes.

What Is The5ers?

The5%ers is a proprietary trading firm that provides traders with access to company-funded accounts. Instead of trading with your own capital and risking personal losses, you trade with the firm’s money.

Here’s the main idea:

  • You pass their evaluation process (also known as a funding challenge).
  • Once approved, you receive a funded account to trade.
  • You keep a percentage of the profits you make.

Unlike traditional brokers, The5%ers is focused on helping traders scale — the more consistent you are, the more capital you can manage.

Ready to learn more about their programs?

👉 Check them out here

Why Traders Love The5%ers

So, what makes this prop firm so attractive? Here are some key reasons:

Low Barrier to Entry — You don’t need a huge account to get started. The evaluation fee is affordable compared to other firms.

Real Growth Opportunities — Pass the challenge, and you could be managing up to six figures in funded capital.

Fair Rules — No unrealistic profit targets, no hidden tricks. Just solid trading performance.

Global Access — No matter where you are, you can join.

Interested?

👉 Start your challenge here

How the Process Works

  1. Sign Up for a Challenge — You choose an account size and pay the evaluation fee.
  2. Pass the Evaluation — Prove your consistency within the firm’s trading rules.
  3. Get Funded — Start trading with real capital and share profits.
  4. Scale Up — Perform well, and you’ll be offered bigger accounts over time.

Who Should Consider The5%ers?

  • Beginner Traders who want to trade without risking their own money.
  • Experienced Traders looking to scale their capital without taking on more personal risk.
  • Anyone tired of the retail broker model and looking for a professional environment.

Final Thoughts

Prop trading firms like The5%ers are changing the game for traders worldwide. If you want to trade with confidence, grow your skills, and manage serious capital without putting your own savings on the line, The5%ers is worth checking out.

👉 Click here to explore their funding programs and see if you’re a good fit:

Why “The5ers” Is One of the Most Talked-About Prop Firms for Traders was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+3.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.82%
Raydium
RAY$3.432+0.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186-0.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21328+0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.612+1.96%
IO
IO$0.539-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day