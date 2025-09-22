The post Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cheap crypto is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now, and it could soon rival Solana in returns. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its presale, already drawing investor demand with a fast-rising price.  Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035, up 250% from the first phase at $0.01. So far, $16,150,000 has been raised, with 16,470 holders joining since the presale began.  The token is selling out quickly, and once Phase 7 opens, the price will climb 14.3% to $0.04 before launching at $0.06. Early buyers are set to lock in 371% gains after launch, making this new crypto coin a rare opportunity in 2025. Solana Testing Critical Resistance Solana has been forming a three-year technical structure resembling a cup and handle. It is now pressing against its neckline in the $245–$250 range, where a breakout could set new targets of $500 and even $1,000. Analysts note the 50-week moving average is showing strength, and the RSI near 60 is supporting the upward bias. Moreover, institutional demand is strengthening confidence. Forward Industries recently bought 6.82 million SOL, equal to 1.26% of total supply, a stake bigger than the next three holders combined. This kind of activity is keeping Solana in focus on crypto charts and drawing attention in crypto news today. However, despite this structure, caution remains. Solana’s past rallies often followed steep retracements, showing why crypto investing carries both opportunity and risk.  Some traders warn that external pressures such as regulation, liquidity constraints, or sudden macro shifts can sway crypto prices. Consequently, even though Solana may post sharp moves, the challenge for long-term investors is maintaining gains through volatile cycles. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now capturing interest for being the best cheap crypto to buy now. Unlike tokens that rely only… The post Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cheap crypto is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now, and it could soon rival Solana in returns. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its presale, already drawing investor demand with a fast-rising price.  Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035, up 250% from the first phase at $0.01. So far, $16,150,000 has been raised, with 16,470 holders joining since the presale began.  The token is selling out quickly, and once Phase 7 opens, the price will climb 14.3% to $0.04 before launching at $0.06. Early buyers are set to lock in 371% gains after launch, making this new crypto coin a rare opportunity in 2025. Solana Testing Critical Resistance Solana has been forming a three-year technical structure resembling a cup and handle. It is now pressing against its neckline in the $245–$250 range, where a breakout could set new targets of $500 and even $1,000. Analysts note the 50-week moving average is showing strength, and the RSI near 60 is supporting the upward bias. Moreover, institutional demand is strengthening confidence. Forward Industries recently bought 6.82 million SOL, equal to 1.26% of total supply, a stake bigger than the next three holders combined. This kind of activity is keeping Solana in focus on crypto charts and drawing attention in crypto news today. However, despite this structure, caution remains. Solana’s past rallies often followed steep retracements, showing why crypto investing carries both opportunity and risk.  Some traders warn that external pressures such as regulation, liquidity constraints, or sudden macro shifts can sway crypto prices. Consequently, even though Solana may post sharp moves, the challenge for long-term investors is maintaining gains through volatile cycles. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now capturing interest for being the best cheap crypto to buy now. Unlike tokens that rely only…

Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.905-6.41%
1
1$0.007156-35.83%
Solana
SOL$220.87-7.19%
KIND
KIND$0.004125-4.75%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05091-8.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02401-5.36%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003392-5.25%

A cheap crypto is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now, and it could soon rival Solana in returns. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its presale, already drawing investor demand with a fast-rising price. 

Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035, up 250% from the first phase at $0.01. So far, $16,150,000 has been raised, with 16,470 holders joining since the presale began. 

The token is selling out quickly, and once Phase 7 opens, the price will climb 14.3% to $0.04 before launching at $0.06. Early buyers are set to lock in 371% gains after launch, making this new crypto coin a rare opportunity in 2025.

Solana Testing Critical Resistance

Solana has been forming a three-year technical structure resembling a cup and handle. It is now pressing against its neckline in the $245–$250 range, where a breakout could set new targets of $500 and even $1,000. Analysts note the 50-week moving average is showing strength, and the RSI near 60 is supporting the upward bias.

Moreover, institutional demand is strengthening confidence. Forward Industries recently bought 6.82 million SOL, equal to 1.26% of total supply, a stake bigger than the next three holders combined. This kind of activity is keeping Solana in focus on crypto charts and drawing attention in crypto news today.

However, despite this structure, caution remains. Solana’s past rallies often followed steep retracements, showing why crypto investing carries both opportunity and risk. 

Some traders warn that external pressures such as regulation, liquidity constraints, or sudden macro shifts can sway crypto prices. Consequently, even though Solana may post sharp moves, the challenge for long-term investors is maintaining gains through volatile cycles.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now capturing interest for being the best cheap crypto to buy now. Unlike tokens that rely only on speculation, Mutuum is building a lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum, supported by smart contracts. It combines pooled liquidity (P2C) for instant access with peer-to-peer markets (P2P) for tailored loans. This dual model is attracting attention as it allows both passive lenders and active borrowers to benefit.

So far, the presale has advanced to Phase 6, and each new stage has increased the token price. Investors who bought in the first phase at $0.01 are already seeing a 3.5x gain. Current participants at $0.035 stand to secure strong upside before the launch price reaches $0.06. The momentum is showing on crypto prices today, as buyers recognize the potential for rapid returns.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has finalized its CertiK audit with a token scan score of 90/100, reflecting a strong security posture. It has also launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program with CertiK, split across four severity levels, to reward community-driven protection of the platform. This reinforces trust, something crucial when crypto prices are swinging.

Inside Mutuum Finance Utility

The protocol is designed with real safeguards. Borrowers must post collateral above the loan value, and liquidations are triggered if safety thresholds are breached. This structure prevents sudden insolvency risks that can spark panic during a crypto crash. Moreover, Mutuum sets deposit caps and borrow caps to manage liquidity and reduce vulnerability to manipulation, an important feature for those investing in crypto with long-term plans.

Mutuum also runs on-chain oracles for accurate price discovery, including Chainlink feeds and fallback systems. By using multiple references, it ensures stability even when markets are volatile. Consequently, the platform is preparing for sustained activity beyond its presale.

Excitement is building further as Mutuum has introduced a dashboard with a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. Those who maintain positions among the top 50 will receive bonus tokens, creating an extra layer of community incentive.

Adding to this, Mutuum Finance has unveiled its largest giveaway yet. A total of $100,000 in MUTM will be shared among 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Entry requires a minimum presale investment of $50, alongside completing all eligibility steps, making this initiative a powerful driver of engagement.

Why Mutuum Could Surpass Solana In Gains

Momentum is building behind Solana, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is offering a different type of growth path. Its presale structure is rewarding early supporters immediately, unlike Solana which must overcome technical resistance and external pressures. While Solana is consolidating and facing critical levels, MUTM is giving investors a chance to enter at a low price point with defined upside.

Mutuum Finance is not just raising funds, it is establishing a system with lasting use cases. The current presale phase is rapidly selling out, and once prices step up, the early chance will be gone. For those asking what crypto to buy now, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is standing out as the best cryptocurrency to invest in for near-term gains while offering strong fundamentals for the future.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://finbold.com/why-this-cheap-crypto-could-outshine-solana-in-gains-delivering-millionaire-returns-in-months/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation