Why This Crypto Bull Run is Different

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:59
Bitcoin
BTC$110,889.64-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09868-1.41%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000568-8.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1166-2.26%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.188+0.50%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002791+3.67%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
  • Bitcoin now tracks global liquidity more than halving events, making each market phase naturally stretch out.
  • Unlike past cycles, Ethereum and the broader altcoin index have not yet broken past previous highs.
  • Despite a breakout, BTC struggles at $114K while holding $107.2K support.

Top analysts are making a high-conviction call that the current crypto bull market could extend for another one to two years, defying all previous cycle timelines. 

According to the “Long Ultra Cycle” theory, a fundamental shift in market drivers, from four-year halving cycles to global liquidity, is creating a longer, more sustained bull run, even as Bitcoin struggles with short-term resistance.

Why Four-Year Crypto Cycles Are Getting Longer

Global Liquidity Now Drives Crypto

Bitcoin and other risk assets move in sync with global liquidity and central bank policy. Data shows Bitcoin tracks global liquidity 83% of the time in a 12-month window, more than most asset classes. Since liquidity cycles run longer than Bitcoin’s halving cycle, they naturally stretch the market timeline.

Altcoin Breakouts Are Delayed

In the previous cycle, the altcoin index (“others” chart) broke above its all-time high 355 days before the cycle ended. Ethereum (ETH) also broke out, and the market ran for another 335 days before topping. 

But in this cycle, despite already being 1,035 days in (compared to just 1,065 days in the entire last cycle), neither the altcoin index nor ETH has crossed their old highs. This lag strongly shows the current cycle still has a long way to go.

Longer Halving-to-Top Timelines

Historical data shows each cycle is naturally lengthening. From the first Bitcoin halving to the top took 367 days, the second took 526 days, and the third stretched to 548 days. The market is already past 511 days in the current post-halving phase, yet charts show no signs of a cycle peak.

Shift from Retail to TradFi (Traditional Finance)

Earlier cycles were retail-driven. Now, institutional adoption, ETFs, stablecoin regulation, and tokenization are key drivers. Institutional money moves slower but in much larger amounts, creating longer but steadier cycles.

How Will This Affect Bitcoin?

A longer crypto cycle may sound healthy, but the analyst said that it comes with drawbacks. First, volatility is fading. Bitcoin, once the most volatile asset, is now moving closer to gold-like stability. That means fewer price swings and fewer chances for big gains. 

Bitcoin managed to break out recently, but it has now hit a major resistance zone, making it difficult to push higher. While the price is still holding above the important $107,200 support level, Bitcoin has been rejected near resistance levels around $114,000. 

The overall trend is still down, which means resistance levels are more likely to hold than break. Until Bitcoin can reclaim key levels and prove strength, the risk of another pullback remains.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/long-ultra-cycle-theory-why-this-crypto-bull-run-is-different/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.76%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/04 14:36
Partager
Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin’s PoW consensus model. Litecoin’s controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin’s Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, “You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they’re all dead on the inside.” The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP’s Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06032-0.56%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.07685-7.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09869-1.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 18:09
Partager
The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NEAR
NEAR$2.414-2.02%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/04 18:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing

Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin

The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

Ukraine Parliament Passes First Reading of Crypto Legalization Bill with 23% Tax Rate

Brian Armstrong admits firing engineers who didn’t adopt AI