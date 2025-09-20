The post Why This Frank Frazetta Painting Just Set A Crazy New Record At Auction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Conan Ape Man (1967) by Frank Frazetta, sold at auction for $13.5 million, September 15, 2025. Art by Frank Frazetta These are hard times for the art market. According to Artnet News, the overall market decreased 8.8% between January 1 and June 30, 2025, with the average sale per lot down 6.5% to $24,224 – trends that have kept the 8-figure “masterpieces” mostly on the sidelines. Hah! Conan the Barbarian laughs at your decadent “art market” trends! An oil painting by Frank Frazetta depicting the legendary warrior battling a murderous ape, originally the cover to a 1967 Lancer/Ace paperback, just sold for $13.5 million (including buyers premium) to an undisclosed buyer at auction, according to Dalas-based Heritage Auctions, which sold the piece along with hundreds of other collectible comics, illustrations and works of fantasy art. Self portrait by Frank Frazetta Art by Frank Frazetta Frazetta (1928-2010) was and remains hugely popular for his oil paintings and drawings depicting Conan, Tarzan, characters from The Lord of The Rings, famous monsters, and his own creations like Death Dealer, most of which appeared as book and magazine covers, posters, album covers and book illustrations from the early 60s through the mid-1990s. Several of his oil paintings already set records, mostly in the mid-seven figure range, but $13.5 million represents a stratospheric new benchmark, more than double the previous high. “When we divided up the collection back in 2013 [among Frazetta’s five children], I told my mom, aunt, and uncles that the prices should be high—really high,” said Sara Frazetta, Frank’s granddaughter and founder of Frazetta Girls, a company that sells and licenses his work, via email earlier this week. “My grandfather’s work deserves nothing less. In my mind, I always pictured the number 12 for Conan the Man-Ape, so when the result not… The post Why This Frank Frazetta Painting Just Set A Crazy New Record At Auction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Conan Ape Man (1967) by Frank Frazetta, sold at auction for $13.5 million, September 15, 2025. Art by Frank Frazetta These are hard times for the art market. According to Artnet News, the overall market decreased 8.8% between January 1 and June 30, 2025, with the average sale per lot down 6.5% to $24,224 – trends that have kept the 8-figure “masterpieces” mostly on the sidelines. Hah! Conan the Barbarian laughs at your decadent “art market” trends! An oil painting by Frank Frazetta depicting the legendary warrior battling a murderous ape, originally the cover to a 1967 Lancer/Ace paperback, just sold for $13.5 million (including buyers premium) to an undisclosed buyer at auction, according to Dalas-based Heritage Auctions, which sold the piece along with hundreds of other collectible comics, illustrations and works of fantasy art. Self portrait by Frank Frazetta Art by Frank Frazetta Frazetta (1928-2010) was and remains hugely popular for his oil paintings and drawings depicting Conan, Tarzan, characters from The Lord of The Rings, famous monsters, and his own creations like Death Dealer, most of which appeared as book and magazine covers, posters, album covers and book illustrations from the early 60s through the mid-1990s. Several of his oil paintings already set records, mostly in the mid-seven figure range, but $13.5 million represents a stratospheric new benchmark, more than double the previous high. “When we divided up the collection back in 2013 [among Frazetta’s five children], I told my mom, aunt, and uncles that the prices should be high—really high,” said Sara Frazetta, Frank’s granddaughter and founder of Frazetta Girls, a company that sells and licenses his work, via email earlier this week. “My grandfather’s work deserves nothing less. In my mind, I always pictured the number 12 for Conan the Man-Ape, so when the result not…

Why This Frank Frazetta Painting Just Set A Crazy New Record At Auction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:01
1
1$0.007511-22.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08488-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017769-2.52%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01923-3.85%
Wink
LIKE$0.009185-6.38%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.577-2.33%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%

Conan Ape Man (1967) by Frank Frazetta, sold at auction for $13.5 million, September 15, 2025.

Art by Frank Frazetta

These are hard times for the art market. According to Artnet News, the overall market decreased 8.8% between January 1 and June 30, 2025, with the average sale per lot down 6.5% to $24,224 – trends that have kept the 8-figure “masterpieces” mostly on the sidelines.

Hah! Conan the Barbarian laughs at your decadent “art market” trends! An oil painting by Frank Frazetta depicting the legendary warrior battling a murderous ape, originally the cover to a 1967 Lancer/Ace paperback, just sold for $13.5 million (including buyers premium) to an undisclosed buyer at auction, according to Dalas-based Heritage Auctions, which sold the piece along with hundreds of other collectible comics, illustrations and works of fantasy art.

Self portrait by Frank Frazetta

Art by Frank Frazetta

Frazetta (1928-2010) was and remains hugely popular for his oil paintings and drawings depicting Conan, Tarzan, characters from The Lord of The Rings, famous monsters, and his own creations like Death Dealer, most of which appeared as book and magazine covers, posters, album covers and book illustrations from the early 60s through the mid-1990s. Several of his oil paintings already set records, mostly in the mid-seven figure range, but $13.5 million represents a stratospheric new benchmark, more than double the previous high.

“When we divided up the collection back in 2013 [among Frazetta’s five children], I told my mom, aunt, and uncles that the prices should be high—really high,” said Sara Frazetta, Frank’s granddaughter and founder of Frazetta Girls, a company that sells and licenses his work, via email earlier this week. “My grandfather’s work deserves nothing less. In my mind, I always pictured the number 12 for Conan the Man-Ape, so when the result not only met but surpassed that, it was exactly what I always believed would happen.”

Sara Frazetta said she is happy to see the culture of the art world shifting to embrace illustration and commercial art (work for which the artist is paid in advance), long the poor relation compared to fine art (art created by the artist for subsequent display and sale). This result, along with other eye-watering totals realized at Heritage and other auctions in contrast to the general downward trend elsewhere in the art market, flips that on its head.

“For too long, my grandfather’s work was categorized as commercial, even though he poured every ounce of his genius into it,” she said. “And this one is Conan. No other subject is more synonymous with Frank Frazetta. His Conan images shaped how generations visualize the character. That makes this painting both historically important and emotionally resonant.”

British artist Liam Sharp, who is currently drawing Conan’s adventures in The Savage Sword of Conan (Titan Comics), agrees. “As pulp artists we’re not considered ‘fine’ artists, and yet often our skill sets and aspirations are more akin with artists from the Renaissance and Romantic era – work that has to an extent lost favor in elite modern art circles,” he said in an email interview. “We dream of creating works like the Pre-Raphalites, and Conan offers us subject matter that is relatable to classical mythology. On top of that, it remains work for everybody, not just elites – though, of course, the price tag for that Frazetta painting has elevated it to unheard of heights now!”

Artist Liam Sharp takes inspiration from Conan and Frazetta in this piece done in 2023.

Art by Liam Sharp

Despite, or perhaps because of, his penchant for fantastic subject matter, Frazetta had the gift of creating visual worlds that packed lots of story into a single image loaded with mystery and atmosphere, in the manner of revered old masters like Rembrandt or Caravaggio.

“Frazetta was, of course, a master of composition,” said Sharp. “His paintings draw the eye right into the heart of them. He could also capture motion with great facility – and that’s certainly there in the painting that just sold. But there is a gravity and sense of place too. This is a brutish land where lives are lost and forgotten in a moment. You can almost smell his protagonists – the leather, the sweat, the iron in the blood… They’re alive, despite (or perhaps because of) the intentional distortions in the figure work.”

In an age where escapist entertainment of all sorts is commanding mindshare and wallet-share, it is unsurprising that deep pocketed collectors are bidding his masterpieces into the stratosphere. It is also possible that the opening of several new museums dedicated to pop culture art, including the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art slated to open this fall in Los Angeles, may be fueling the bidding for blue chip pieces like this.

Whatever the case, it is difficult to argue that comic and illustration art, which have continued their winning streak since the pandemic, are now the market trendsetters, eclipsing most other contemporary genres.

“Greatness stands the test of time,” said Sara Frazetta. “[Frank’s] art was never tied to trends or fads. His work feels as alive today as it did decades ago. That’s why his art continues to inspire new generations, no matter how much the culture shifts.”

Sara Frazetta-Taylor at the Frazetta Museum in Grand Boca, Florida

Sara Frazetta/Creative Commons

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robsalkowitz/2025/09/19/why-this-frank-frazetta-painting-just-set-a-crazy-new-record-at-auction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Partager
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-5.23%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Partager
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.3-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,414.44-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement