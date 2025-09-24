The post Why traders should care about Pump.fun’s 50% drop in buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Pump.fun facing pressure? Buybacks plunged 50% to $1.27 million, revenue dropped to $1.3 million, and transactions hit a three-month low. What levels matter for PUMP? Support sat at $0.0055 with risk of $0.0050. Reclaiming $0.0065 requires stronger inflows from the Pump.fun team. Pump.fun [PUMP] has struggled since reaching $0.0087 on the 15th of September. The token traded within a descending channel and hit $0.0053. At press time, PUMP exchanged hands at $0.0058, a 25% weekly loss. Its market cap fell from $3 billion to $2.06 billion, signaling weaker inflows. But why is PUMP dropping? Buybacks fall back to August levels Amid sustained price, AMBCrypto observed that the primary factor causing the price drop was reduced capital inflows.  According to crypto analyst Clemente, Pump.fun’s daily token buybacks declined 50% in USD terms compared to 10 days ago. Source: Clemente on X In fact, on the 22nd of September, the team acquired 203 million PUMP, worth $1.27 million, the lowest since the 5th of August. Clemente argued that paying $3 million daily to creators and another $3 million to fund buybacks was unsustainable while daily active users stayed flat. Revenue decline hits activity Significantly, the Pump.fun team has reduced acquisition because of its reduced Revenue, which they spend on purchases.  According to Artemis data, the protocol’s Revenue declined to reach $1.3 million, levels last witnessed on the 8th of September.  Source: Artemis Such a drop in revenue indicated reduced protocol activity and usage. Inasmuch as so, Transactions by Product fell to a three-month low of 1.4 million, with Pumpswap recording none. Source: Artemis That trend left fewer funds available to sustain large-scale buybacks. Spot and Futures data confirm caution Interestingly, besides the performance, investors in the Spot and Futures markets have reduced exposure significantly. According to CoinGlass, Spot… The post Why traders should care about Pump.fun’s 50% drop in buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Pump.fun facing pressure? Buybacks plunged 50% to $1.27 million, revenue dropped to $1.3 million, and transactions hit a three-month low. What levels matter for PUMP? Support sat at $0.0055 with risk of $0.0050. Reclaiming $0.0065 requires stronger inflows from the Pump.fun team. Pump.fun [PUMP] has struggled since reaching $0.0087 on the 15th of September. The token traded within a descending channel and hit $0.0053. At press time, PUMP exchanged hands at $0.0058, a 25% weekly loss. Its market cap fell from $3 billion to $2.06 billion, signaling weaker inflows. But why is PUMP dropping? Buybacks fall back to August levels Amid sustained price, AMBCrypto observed that the primary factor causing the price drop was reduced capital inflows.  According to crypto analyst Clemente, Pump.fun’s daily token buybacks declined 50% in USD terms compared to 10 days ago. Source: Clemente on X In fact, on the 22nd of September, the team acquired 203 million PUMP, worth $1.27 million, the lowest since the 5th of August. Clemente argued that paying $3 million daily to creators and another $3 million to fund buybacks was unsustainable while daily active users stayed flat. Revenue decline hits activity Significantly, the Pump.fun team has reduced acquisition because of its reduced Revenue, which they spend on purchases.  According to Artemis data, the protocol’s Revenue declined to reach $1.3 million, levels last witnessed on the 8th of September.  Source: Artemis Such a drop in revenue indicated reduced protocol activity and usage. Inasmuch as so, Transactions by Product fell to a three-month low of 1.4 million, with Pumpswap recording none. Source: Artemis That trend left fewer funds available to sustain large-scale buybacks. Spot and Futures data confirm caution Interestingly, besides the performance, investors in the Spot and Futures markets have reduced exposure significantly. According to CoinGlass, Spot…

Why traders should care about Pump.fun’s 50% drop in buybacks

2025/09/24
Key Takeaways

Why is Pump.fun facing pressure?

Buybacks plunged 50% to $1.27 million, revenue dropped to $1.3 million, and transactions hit a three-month low.

What levels matter for PUMP?

Support sat at $0.0055 with risk of $0.0050. Reclaiming $0.0065 requires stronger inflows from the Pump.fun team.

Pump.fun [PUMP] has struggled since reaching $0.0087 on the 15th of September. The token traded within a descending channel and hit $0.0053.

At press time, PUMP exchanged hands at $0.0058, a 25% weekly loss. Its market cap fell from $3 billion to $2.06 billion, signaling weaker inflows.

But why is PUMP dropping?

Buybacks fall back to August levels

Amid sustained price, AMBCrypto observed that the primary factor causing the price drop was reduced capital inflows. 

According to crypto analyst Clemente, Pump.fun’s daily token buybacks declined 50% in USD terms compared to 10 days ago.

Source: Clemente on X

In fact, on the 22nd of September, the team acquired 203 million PUMP, worth $1.27 million, the lowest since the 5th of August.

Clemente argued that paying $3 million daily to creators and another $3 million to fund buybacks was unsustainable while daily active users stayed flat.

Revenue decline hits activity

Significantly, the Pump.fun team has reduced acquisition because of its reduced Revenue, which they spend on purchases. 

According to Artemis data, the protocol’s Revenue declined to reach $1.3 million, levels last witnessed on the 8th of September. 

Source: Artemis

Such a drop in revenue indicated reduced protocol activity and usage. Inasmuch as so, Transactions by Product fell to a three-month low of 1.4 million, with Pumpswap recording none.

Source: Artemis

That trend left fewer funds available to sustain large-scale buybacks.

Spot and Futures data confirm caution

Interestingly, besides the performance, investors in the Spot and Futures markets have reduced exposure significantly.

According to CoinGlass, Spot Inflow surged to $101 million compared to $97 million in outflows. As a result, the token’s Spot Netflow soared 179% to $4.27 million.

Source: CoinGlass

On the Futures side, outflows reached $581.9 million while inflows stood at $554.3 million, leaving a net negative $27.7 million. The shift pointed to reduced leverage and cautious positioning by traders.

Source: CoinGlass

Can $0.0055 hold?

With buybacks cut, revenues falling, and derivatives showing net outflows, PUMP faced continued pressure. If these conditions persisted, the token could break below $0.0055 support and move toward $0.0050.

A rebound would need stronger inflows from Pump.fun’s team. That could help PUMP retest resistance near $0.0065.

Next: ‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/why-traders-should-care-about-pump-funs-50-drop-in-buybacks/

