Why Vitalik Believes Interest Could Transform Prediction Markets

Ethereum is once again at the center of intense debate, as its founder raises questions about the future of prediction markets while analysts chart ambitious price targets.

The discussion underscores how both structural improvements in financial products and technical market momentum could define Ethereum’s trajectory in the coming cycle.

Prediction Markets and Hedging Potential

Vitalik Buterin has highlighted a major limitation of today’s prediction markets. He noted that because they don’t offer any yield, they are unattractive for serious hedging. With U.S. dollars earning nearly 4% annually, traders are unwilling to lock up capital in products that yield nothing.

Consequently, prediction markets have struggled to expand into mainstream risk management. However, once developers solve this gap, significant transaction volume could follow.

Moreover, the creation of interest-enabled platforms would allow institutions and retail users alike to hedge economic risks far more effectively. This shift could unlock demand from new participants, thereby accelerating growth across the decentralized finance ecosystem.

Price Momentum and Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price performance continues to spark optimism. ETH is currently valued at $4,608.22 after a recent 3.39% daily decline. Despite short-term volatility, the asset has still gained 8.25% over the past week. Analysts argue that this rally reflects Ethereum’s break above long-term resistance zones.

Mags, a well-followed market analyst, pointed out that in the previous cycle, ETH delivered a 211% rally after breaching its all-time high. Applying similar Fibonacci extension levels, he projects a potential peak near $15,650.

Even if growth reaches only half that pace, targets between $10,146 and $11,600 remain in sight. A more cautious estimate still places the next stop at $7,500, aligning with conservative projections.

Institutional Demand and Near-Term Levels

TedPillows, another prominent analyst, expects ETH to test the $5,000 mark soon. He suggests a temporary pullback may follow as traders secure profits near that psychological level.

However, he emphasizes that the broader uptrend remains intact. Institutional interest, combined with Ethereum’s steady network activity, strengthens the case for new highs beyond $10,000 within this cycle.

The ascending price channel suggests that dips could present opportunities rather than long-term reversals.