Why We Need to Reimagine Proof-of-stake Validators in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:41
Every day, hundreds of new validators join blockchain networks, and headlines celebrate this as “increasing decentralization.” Ethereum staking participation has climbed to 30% of total supply, with approximately 36 million ETH (~$154 billion) staked, while Solana has grown to 3,248 validators across 45+ countries. 

Despite this impressive growth, too many validators remain passive participants, collecting rewards while contributing little to their ecosystems. Meanwhile, real power concentrates in fewer hands than ever, revealing that quantity alone doesn’t guarantee meaningful decentralization.

The Problem with Passive Validation

While networks celebrate impressive participation rates, most validators contribute nothing beyond transaction processing.This passive approach creates several interconnected systemic problems that reinforce each other, fundamentally undermining the health of blockchain ecosystems.

Network governance often proceeds with minimal validator input, despite affecting the systems these validators are meant to secure. Essential services like RPCs, developer tools, and educational resources remain chronically underfunded as validators treat public goods as “someone else’s responsibility.” Meanwhile, protocol upgrades face implementation delays because passive validators lack the technical sophistication to evaluate complex proposals or contribute to network evolution.

These issues create a vicious cycle where declining network health drives away engaged participants, leaving behind primarily yield-focused validators who perpetuate the problem. 

The Illusion of Decentralization

Ethereum’s million validators suggest robust decentralization, yet Coinbase and Lido manage 27.7% of staked ETH while U.S. ETFs are growing in the number of issued ETFs. Moreover, when Ethereum’s Merge approached, only 15,000 validators out of 400,000+ actively participated in testnet validation.

These statistics prove that networks celebrate validator growth without distinguishing between engaged ecosystem participants and passive yield seekers. The result is surface-level decentralization masking control by a few powerful players.

The restaking phenomenon perfectly illustrates how this passive approach has created opportunities for centralized solutions to fill the gap. EigenLayer’s ability to attract over $19 billion by enabling “additional utility” for staked assets reveals how little utility most validators provided originally. We essentially had billions in cryptoeconomic security sitting largely idle because validators saw no incentive for contribution beyond basic consensus participation.

Framework for Active Validation

To address these systemic issues, we need to fundamentally reimagine what validation means beyond simple transaction processing.

As the most sophisticated validators don’t just secure networks, they become infrastructure architects, building the tools and services that other participants depend on. This approach creates positive feedback loops where technical excellence attracts more diverse talent, which in turn enables more protocol development. 

Active validators distinguish themselves through several key areas of contribution:

  1. Infrastructure Leadership: Run critical services like RPCs, archives, and developer tools. Support cross-chain bridges and maintain high-quality documentation.
  2. Governance Excellence: Research proposals with detailed rationale. Engage in community discussions and drive meaningful network improvements.
  3. Ecosystem Development: Support developer onboarding, education initiatives and partnerships while contributing to marketing and community growth efforts.
  4. Technical Innovation: Participate in testnets and protocol research. Identify network issues early and support advanced features like restaking protocols.

Building on this foundation, the validators of tomorrow will understand that technical excellence is just the baseline requirement. The future belongs to those who drive ecosystem growth through active contribution rather than yield extraction.

The Path Forward

The protocols that ultimately prevail won’t be those with the most validators, but those whose validators are genuinely invested in building something meaningful. This evolution from passive staking to active building represents that decentralized systems can outperform traditional alternatives when participants are properly aligned and motivated.

Networks that successfully make this transition will attract the most talented builders and smart capital, becoming the foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications.

Meanwhile, those that stick to outdated models of rewarding passive participation will find their networks slowly overtaken as innovation moves toward more active alternatives.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/why-we-need-to-reimagine-proof-of-stake-validators-in-2025/

